Jace Newell, a 2018 graduate of Maple Grove High School, recently was given a big honor at the end of his four years at Purdue University.
He was selected by the dean’s office as a student speaker during the May 13 engineering commencement ceremonies.
Educational career
When he first entered the halls at Maple Grove High School, Newell said he said he was young and unsure about his future. “I was certain about one thing: I wanted to get involved as quickly and best I could,” he said.
It wasn’t long before he was involved in organizations and extracurricular activities at the school while his pride in the school and community grew.
Newell was the vice president of the student government, National Honor Society secretary, President’s Volunteer Service Award winner, a varsity pole vaulter, was named Homecoming King and received the Crimson Way Leadership Award, all during his time at MGSH.
“I’m immensely thankful for the strong foundation Maple Grove Senior High laid for me as I began an entirely new chapter of my life: college,” he said.
He was admitted into the Purdue University School of Industrial Engineering and John Martinson Honors College.
His journey at Purdue began in a similar fashion to MGSH. He was committed to exploring all avenues of opportunities available to him. “Before even my first official day of Purdue, I studied abroad in Peru (and later England) through a pre-Purdue program and joined my first organization, the Honors College Ambassador Team,” he said. “I continued to push outside of my comfort zones to pursue involvements near and far.”
He said he met many peers, friends, mentors, professors and staff members “who undoubtedly shaped my personal, professional, and academic development for the better.”
At Purdue, he served as the president of Alpha Pi Mu (nationally-recognized industrial engineering honor society), was a Dean’s Leadership Scholar in the College of Engineering, a member of the Purdue Engineering Presidents’ Council and held several roles in the Purdue Honors College.
“My fondest involvement is researching under the award-winning Dr. Jason Ware, where our efforts together brought me to Granada, Spain and Orlando, Florida for international research conferences,” he said. “After years of involvement, two publications, being named an Office of Undergraduate Research Scholar, countless presentations, and outstanding awards, this became my Honors College capstone scholarly project.”
Being selected
When Newell found out he was named a student speaker for commencement, he said he felt it was the highest honor he has achieved.
“My time at Purdue was nothing short of invaluable, leading to astounding final awards and recognitions, most prominently, being invited to address all Purdue engineering graduates, staff, faculty, friends, family and guests as the speaker at our commencement ceremony in May,” he said. “I’m not only humbled but incredibly awe-inspired by what Purdue did for me.”
He said he was chosen to speak during commencement as the student face of Purdue engineering through a nomination-based system.
His parents Christi and John Christi Newell are residents of Maple Grove. Christi Newell is proud of her son’s accomplishments.
“When Jace called me to share the honor of being nominated and chosen to be the one student speaker for the graduating engineering division, he, I think, was in shock,” she said. “The more he shared his excitement and awe in being selected, the more it sunk in and tears came to my eyes.”
She said this accomplishment is because Jace has always been a hard worker. “I knew that all the hard work Jace had put in, countless leadership positions, innumerable connections and networking, and ultimately sleep deprivation had now paid off,” she said.
He was also asked to be the student speaker on behalf of the Honor’s College at the Medallion Ceremony just prior to graduation where he was also named Outstanding Senior.
Preparing for commencement
While preparing for the commencement speech, Newell said it was somewhat chaotic. “Due to logistical issues, I wasn’t informed of my selection as speaker until weeks before my draft was due,” he said. “With exams, projects, conferences, two speeches and more culminating alongside the semester, I knew I had to act fast.”
He was confident of one thing in particular. The address would come from him, his heart, and his soul with little-to-no outside influence. He first began with research “into the art of speech writing and delivery.” Then he met with alumni who had previously given addresses at Purdue commencements.
Next, he wrote his speech. “I quickly employed thoughtful feedback and reviewal from an array of friends, family members, and mentors, fine-tuning my speech until satisfied and beyond,” he said.
Finally, it was time to deliver. He said, “The day arrived; through all nerves and uncertainty, I did what I had set out to do, and I delivered the speech to a roaring crowd of more than 6,000.”
He said he was immensely humbled and honored to receive such a breathtaking recognition. He also cannot wait to give back.
Moving forward
Newell is relocating to Cincinnati, Ohio to work for Proctor & Gamble as a material process engineer at their global headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.
“I’m beyond ecstatic to make my mark on P&G, engage with an even further heightened voracity as before, and continue to grow as an individual, friend, and colleague,” he said. “Of course, I’ll most definitely be visiting the place at which it all started: Maple Grove.”
Christi Newell said her son had three job offers from Fortune 500 companies in October 2021, and ultimately chose his dream company, Proctor and Gamble, because of their integrity, product, the value of their people, and success which align with Jace’s core values.
“Whether Jace makes a lifelong career at P&G, or many opportunities elsewhere, I know he will do great things, because that is just how Jace is wired,” she said.
She said moms are happiest when their children are happy.
“I’ve said a few times the past month, ‘Jace, you not only chose Purdue, but Purdue chose you,’” she said. “And I couldn’t be happier looking back at this beautiful, reciprocal relationship. I feel blessed to so closely partake in Jace’s journey, and I’m very excited to see the next life chapters unfold.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.