When Maple Grove alumnus Ben Zaver graduated from college during the pandemic shutdown, he didn’t know it would give him plenty of time to pursue a business dream opportunity.
Born and raised in Plymouth, he attended elementary and middle school in Maple Grove and then went on to graduate from Maple Grove Senior High School.
In May 2020, Zaver graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a degree in mechanical engineering. “I was at a job interview in Arizona during spring break when COVID hit and I finished college online back home in Plymouth,” he said.
The pandemic forced him to stay at home, but this allowed Zaver to start his own protein company. His company, SEEQ, started with a basic idea.
“I always hated the taste and texture of the typical thick and milky protein shakes and thought there had to be a better option,” he said.
Zaver did some research and found a manufacturer that invented an ingredient that was able to make the consistency of protein shakes more like a juice. “This allowed us to make refreshing fruity flavors like strawberry and mango pineapple possible,” he said. “[The] fruity flavors are a lot more refreshing after a workout and don’t leave you feeling bloated. We like to think we make protein shakes that people actually look forward to drinking.”
During the pandemic quarantine, Zaver said he had a lot of time on his hands and spent a lot of it doing research and networking as well as learning some programming, website development, packaging and all kinds of other things that go into starting a product.
“After we found the right [manufacturer], I subjected my friends and family to hundreds of taste tests until we got the flavors and consistency just right,” he said. “There was a lot of trial and error. That just led me to do a lot more of that type of things on my own.”
His parents Steve and Kate said COVID changed everyone’s plans. “That’s what I call a silver lining,” Kate Zaver said. “So many nights of family walks, movie nights and home projects were great, but I knew Ben would get bored after graduating from college. He had been thinking of this protein idea and once he shared his vision, it was on.”
They said it was hard to watch him struggle during setbacks, but Zaver’s optimism and kept him forging ahead.
SEEQ was officially launched in October 2021.
Product takes off
Since the public launch of SEEQ, Zaver said he has seen steady growth in sales. He has sold his first two rounds of inventory already, a total over 4,000 pre-orders. The first round was sold out within a month.
“So far we’ve gotten almost 100% of our sales from TikTok,” he said. “We are posting a lot of content and sharing my journey starting SEEQ. We have posted every step from the semi-truck dropping off our first shipment and friends and family unloading the truck with all of the product crammed in my parent’s living room and basement and shipping out from our house.
Zaver said Mark Cuban, investor on the television series Shark Tank and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, and his son posted an unsolicited rating of the product (a 10 out of 10). He said he received an order from a “Jake Cuban” from Dallas, Texas. “I thought it was an imposter at first but the basketball fan in me decided to look up the address and it turns out it was actually Mark Cuban’s house,” he said. “After some googling I found out that Jake was his son and had been following me on TikTok and randomly ordered.”
He added, “I’ve always viewed TikTok as a unique way to market a product so we put almost all of our marketing efforts to that and it ended up really paying off. It has been a ton of hard work, but we are having so much fun doing it.”
Zaver has just leased a warehouse space to run his business.
“Things have happened quickly and I was thrilled that the warehouse in Plymouth worked out so they would be close to home,” Kate Zaver said. “Our next shipment will go partly out of our house and partly out of the warehouse before gradually moving entirely to the warehouse.”
There is one major obstacle standing in his way – supply chain issues.
After the first round of inventory sold out, he said he placed an order for the next round. “We’ve been waiting over four months for that to arrive and are finally expecting it hopefully [this month],” he said. “The way we’ve been dealing with supply chain issues is ordering lower quantities of inventory more frequently so that if we do sell out it won’t be sold out for four months again. Hopefully once the supply chain improves, things will get much easier.”
But Zaver has had the help and support of family and friends.
“It really became a family operation during high volume days and since I work from home, I was able to help out a lot during the day,” Kate Zaver said. “Steve has been a great advisor on the business and financial side of things (as has my sister Maureen). I tend to stick more to the details and logistics side of things, but Ben is really good at asking for and taking the advice he finds valuable and nicely declining advice that he doesn’t feel fits with his brand.”
Zaver’s brother Will just completed a welding degree from Dunwoody, but will be putting that “on the back burner to work full-time for his brother,” according to Kate.
“Ben also has a business partner, Hannah, who has been a sounding board from the very beginning,” Kate Zaver said. “They have lined up our daughter Maggie and friends to work after school (they are juniors at MGSH) and we will both jump in when needed. All we need is the actual product and there is no stopping Ben and his team.”
Future of SEEQ
Zaver has big plans for his company in the near future.
Currently, the product is only sold through his website. But he plans to expand sales of SEEQ in stores and gyms toward the end of 2022. “ The main reason we haven’t yet is because we just can’t seem to stay in stock ourselves,” he said.
“I think selling out our first two rounds of inventory has shown proof of concept at this point,” he said. “Everything has happened so quickly that it’s tough to look too far into the future, but I’m excited to be back in stock really soon. We have held focus groups and have a lot of taste testing again to be ready to introduce two new flavors in 2022. The plan is to come out with a flavor for every color of the rainbow.”
Ben is also working hard to appear on Shark Tank. He has started a series on TikTok, which has documented his sales and why his product would be good for the show. He has applied for the show, and is now waiting on a response.
He hopes his customers take one thing away from the powder. “Hitting your daily protein goals is already hard enough so I hope our product helps people actually look forward to their protein shakes,” he said.
To learn more about Ben Zaver’s company, visit seeqsupply.com.
