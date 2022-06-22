For the second straight year, the Maple Grove girls’ golf squad finished runner-up in the Class AAA golf tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 14-15 after shooting a total score of 644. Alexandria, defending champions from 2021, won the state title again with a score of 628, their fifth state crown in program history.

Sophomores Mia Morton and McKenna Hogan both shot a two-day team-low score of 159, tied for 20th overall individually. Junior Julia Contreras carded a 162 and seventh-grader Payton Anderson recorded a 164. Junior Maria Contreras shot a 173 and freshman Carly Hamman carded a 175.

Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon won the individual state title with a score of 135 (nine-under-par), her second state championship (2018).

Boys

While Maple Grove’s boys golf team didn’t qualify for the Class AAA state tournament to try and defend its 2021 championship, two of its sophomores golfers did and took to the Bunker Hills Golf Club course June 14 and 15 to represent the Crimson.

Ryan Stendahl, who was a part of last year’s state title-winning team, finished fifth overall with a two-day score of 144, four shots behind champion Nate Stevens. Gavin Grahek placed in a tie for 38th overall with a score of 155. Edina won the boys team title with a total score of 589, 14 shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park.

