The Maple Grove girls golf team poses with their second-place trophy at the Class AAA girls golf tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club June 15. The Crimson shot a total score of 644, 16 shots behind first-place Alexandria.
Maple Grove sophomore Gavin Grahek putts on hole seven during the Class AAA boys state golf tournament June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Grahek finished in a tie for 38th overall with a two-day score of 155.
Maple Grove sophomore Ryan Stendahl hits a drive on hole five during the Class AAA boys state golf tournament June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Stendahl finished fifth overall with a two-day score of 144.
The Maple Grove girls golf team poses with their second-place trophy at the Class AAA girls golf tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club June 15. The Crimson shot a total score of 644, 16 shots behind first-place Alexandria.
Maple Grove sophomore Gavin Grahek putts on hole seven during the Class AAA boys state golf tournament June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Grahek finished in a tie for 38th overall with a two-day score of 155.
Maple Grove sophomore Ryan Stendahl hits a drive on hole five during the Class AAA boys state golf tournament June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Stendahl finished fifth overall with a two-day score of 144.
For the second straight year, the Maple Grove girls’ golf squad finished runner-up in the Class AAA golf tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 14-15 after shooting a total score of 644. Alexandria, defending champions from 2021, won the state title again with a score of 628, their fifth state crown in program history.
Sophomores Mia Morton and McKenna Hogan both shot a two-day team-low score of 159, tied for 20th overall individually. Junior Julia Contreras carded a 162 and seventh-grader Payton Anderson recorded a 164. Junior Maria Contreras shot a 173 and freshman Carly Hamman carded a 175.
Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon won the individual state title with a score of 135 (nine-under-par), her second state championship (2018).
Boys
While Maple Grove’s boys golf team didn’t qualify for the Class AAA state tournament to try and defend its 2021 championship, two of its sophomores golfers did and took to the Bunker Hills Golf Club course June 14 and 15 to represent the Crimson.
Ryan Stendahl, who was a part of last year’s state title-winning team, finished fifth overall with a two-day score of 144, four shots behind champion Nate Stevens. Gavin Grahek placed in a tie for 38th overall with a score of 155. Edina won the boys team title with a total score of 589, 14 shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.