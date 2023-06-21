The Maple Grove girls’ golf team won the 2023 State Golf Class AAA Tournament on Wednesday, June 14 a year after finishing as the tourney runner-up. The two-day tournament was played at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Anoka County. It’s the first state championship in program history.

It was the third time the team qualified for the state tournament. The Crimson finished as runner-up to Alexandria in 2011 and 2022 before they finally beat Wayzata by three strokes to take the Class AAA state championship this year.

