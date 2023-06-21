The 2023 Class AAA Girls Golf state champions are the Maple Grove Crimson. From left to right, junior McKenna Hogan, junior Amelia Morton, senior Julia Contreras, senior Maria Contreras, eighth-grader Payton Anderson, and eighth-grader Annika Hendrickson.
Amelia Morton (11) tracks her shot on hole one during the second round of the Class AAA State Tournament, Wednesday, June 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Morton finished with a team-best 145 at the state tournament and finished with third-place honors for the individual tournament.
The Maple Grove girls’ golf team won the 2023 State Golf Class AAA Tournament on Wednesday, June 14 a year after finishing as the tourney runner-up. The two-day tournament was played at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Anoka County. It’s the first state championship in program history.
It was the third time the team qualified for the state tournament. The Crimson finished as runner-up to Alexandria in 2011 and 2022 before they finally beat Wayzata by three strokes to take the Class AAA state championship this year.
