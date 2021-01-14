Maple Grove football boosters raising funds for new video scoreboard

A group of parents at Maple Grove Senior High School is working on a community benefit for the school, which will result in a new video scoreboard at Crimson Stadium.
The Maple Grove High School Football Booster Club has been working to secure donations for the new scoreboard. The club is working closely with the high school and Osseo Area School District leadership on this project.
“We are excited to begin the process of adding a video scoreboard to the Crimson Stadium, which will provide an enhanced game-day experience and multiple educational opportunities for Crimson students,” said Jill Hornbacher, president of the Maple Grove High School Football Booster Club.
The new scoreboard will include backlit panels for sponsorship logos to be well displayed. The board itself will be about 38 feet tall. The video screen portion will be 13 feet by 24 feet.
The stadium’s current scoreboard is more than 20 years old. “It is just a basic scoreboard that you can’t even find replacement parts for since it’s so old,” she said. “The new video board will have an amazing sound system with it as well, which will also be a huge improvement over what is currently at the stadium.”
She said the club has been reaching out to potential business sponsors in the area. A sponsorship includes having the businesses’ logo physically on part of the scoreboard. Sponsor slots were limited, and only a few remain.
After all the donations are collected, the booster club will gift the money for the scoreboard to the Osseo Area School Board later this winter.
Maple Grove Crimson Head Football Coach Matt Lombardi expressed his excitement for a video scoreboard. “There are so many positives schools that have these video scoreboards have discovered for their students, community members, and the school itself, that it is really exciting to be able to have this in Crimson Stadium,” he said. “It provides excitement, pride and opportunities, both curricular and extracurricular, for our kids and the community, and it feels like the perfect fit in a beautiful setting for the many that take part in activities at Maple Grove. It will be awesome for all that get to use that stadium and all those that help make it great.”
Hornbacher is also excited about the partnership between the booster club, Maple Grove Senior High and the Osseo Area School District. “We have been working on this project for nearly three years and it is wonderful to finally see it come to fruition,” she said. “I mean how exciting for the students next fall to hopefully come back to school and be able to celebrate this new addition. This improvement project is so much more than a video scoreboard. This project is going to provide new educational opportunities for students. It is going to enhance the game-day experience for many student-athletes, both the Crimson and the visiting teams. It is going to allow local businesses a new way to advertise in a meaningful way. And it is going to provide the Maple Grove/Crimson community with a first-class experience that we can be proud of.”
She added the booster club is also reaching out to Maple Grove families and the community to consider donating. “We would welcome that tremendously,” she said. “We are a nonprofit and donations to us are tax deductible. Donating to our program helps more than 200 student athletes each year. We help ensure the program has the equipment, training, coaching staff, etc.”
Those interested in donating to the cause can do so at crimsonhsfb.sportngin.com/register/form/796501092. Anyone wanting more information, can email the Crimson organization at info@crimsonfootball.com.
Hornbacher said, “Our plan is this scoreboard would be installed this summer at the same time the stadium is getting the turf replaced.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.