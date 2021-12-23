Maple Grove and other area fire departments responded to a garage fire Friday, Dec. 17, around 1:15 p.m.
“Maple Grove police and fire were paged on a report of an attached garage on fire on the 9700 block of 105th Avenue,” Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said. “Callers to 911 reported that all occupants of the house had safely exited the building.”
There were vehicles reportedly in the driveway at the time of the call. In a city CodeRED alert, an update stated the residents of the home reported that the homeowner was working inside the attached garage when a snowblower caught on fire and quickly spread into the building structure and roof of the garage.
Two of Maple Grove’s fire stations and one engine from the Osseo Fire Department were dispatched to the call. In this area of Maple Grove, the Osseo department is automatically dispatched to confirmed fires.
Bush said firefighters confirmed large amounts of smoke and fire on approaching the scene.
“Deputy Chief Chris Kummer requested that the fire be elevated to a second alarm,” Bush said. “This brought the remaining Maple Grove fire stations into service, along with an engine from Anoka-Champlin Fire Department.”
Because of the second alarm, a Life Support Unit trailer from Golden Valley was sent to the scene to manage firefighter rehabilitation and medical monitoring for firefighter safety.
Once a Maple Grove tanker truck arrived on the scene, Kummer directed firefighters to set up for a fire nozzle to be mounted on the top of the truck. The crew stretched a supply line to the closest fire hydrant to establish a water supply.
“This allowed initial fire crews to apply large amounts of water to gain an initial knockdown of the bulk of the fire,” Bush said. Crews then transitioned to using hand-held fire lines to continue putting out the fire.
Paramedics from North Ambulance examined and provided treatment to a resident of the house for possible burns and smoke inhalation. Bush said the resident was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for additional treatment.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire completely and ensure all hot spots had been addressed.
“Preliminary fire cause and origin appear to point to an accidental fire involving a gasoline-powered snowblower,” Bush said.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.