Maple Grove firefighter’s death ruled ‘in line of duty’

Maple Grove Fire Captain Mike Paidar, who died in August 2020 from an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia at age 53, has been given a never-before ruling.
On Oct. 27, Commissioner John Harrington with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, provided Paidar’s wife, Julie, with a letter stating Mike died in the line of duty.
In Harrington’s letter, he said historically a public safety officer dying in the line of duty has not included that from cancer.
“Having been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years, I understand the dangers facing public safety officers each day,” he said in the letter. “And it appears that your husband’s case, the danger was not solely an immediate one. As such, I believe his death falls within the intended definition of ‘killed in the line of duty’ recognized by this state and will be certified as such.”
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said firefighters are diagnosed with certain cancers at a much higher rate than the general public. Minnesota state statutes recognize there are at least a dozen kinds of cancer directly related to firefighting.
“Research has shown a direct link between exposure to certain chemicals, especially PAHs (Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons), and acute myeloid leukemia that took Mike Paidar,” he said.
He went on to say that fire departments across Minnesota and the United States are working to find ways to reduce firefighter exposure to carcinogens, including PAHs. “Maple Grove and the Hennepin County fire chiefs encourage firefighters to avoid secondary exposure to smoke and soot, use protective clothing and breathing apparatus whenever possible, and wash off contaminants as soon as reasonably able to do so,” he said.
According to Bush, the Maple Grove Fire Department supports the practice of gross decontamination and follow-up washing of firefighter turnout gear. “That means using a hose line to rinse off the majority of contamination before leaving a fire scene, then doing a more thorough cleaning back at the station,” he said. “Finally, we encourage firefighters to ‘shower within the hour’ after responding to working fires.”
Paidar was a longtime member of the Maple Grove Fire Depart, serving more than 15 years. In January 2009, he was promoted to lieutenant, followed by a promotion to captain in August 2012. In these roles, he helped new firefighters get started on their journey. He was also a firefighter with the St. Paul Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Julie, and children Matthew and Meghan.
St. Paul Firefighters IAFF Local 21 posted on its Facebook page: “This is a historical first for the Minnesota fire service as a Public Safety Officer Death Benefit has never been awarded to a person that died from cancer in the line of duty. This is a marvelous accomplishment by Saint Paul Firefighters IAFF Local 21 President, Mike Smith, and Local 21 Attorney, Brian Rice. Collectively, this was made possible by their incessant work on behalf of Brother Paidar’s wife and children.”
Bush said, “There was no more dedicated firefighter than Mike Paidar. The extremely short amount of time from diagnosis to Mike’s passing was and continues to be stressful for Mike’s immediate family. It also weighs heavily on his extended fire service family. We can’t bring Mike back, but it is encouraging to know that his family will receive this support.”
