Maple Grove fire uses adapters to turn masks into air respirators

The Maple Grove Fire Department has come up with a solution during the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to the shortage of N95 masks.
“I believe most of us are aware of the difficulty in sourcing and purchasing protective masks for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Tim Bush said,
He added that the department and its firefighters have another option for keeping everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19 that does not involve using N95 masks.
“Each of our fire trucks in Maple Grove are equipped with a set of adapters that convert the masks we use for [fighting] fires into a protective respirator, that not only provides us with a higher level of breathing protection, but also serves as face shield to protect our eyes and face,” Bush said.
Maple Grove uses the MSA G1 self-contained breathing apparatus when responding to fires and hazardous materials incidents. Most manufacturers of self-contained breathing apparatus have the option of using an adapter to convert a firefighter’s breathing mask into an air-purifying respirator.
“Sometimes people use the term gas-mask when they’re actually talking about a full-face respirator,” Bush said.
Several years ago, Maple Grove purchased new air packs for the city’s firefighters. At that time, adapters were also purchased to allow firefighters to use their air masks under some conditions that would not require wearing a full air pack.
These adapters also provide a much higher level of protection when compared with disposable masks, according to Bush.
He added that the city has also outfitted police patrol officers with this same option, so they can be protected from exposure. All users of air masks with APR adapters are fit tested to make sure the mask fits properly. This also complies with OSHA regulations that require fit testing for any tight-fitting breathing mask, including N95 disposable masks.
Assistant Fire Chief Rob Pearson said the department is still able to go to all calls within the city as it normally would. Pearson added that with the stay-at-home order, there are more firefighters who can respond to calls. With that being said, only the minimum number of firefighters needed are responding to each call. This helps the firefighters with social distancing.
Pearson was also asked what is done to the fire trucks and firefighter gear after returning back to the station from a call.
“That is something we’ve always had a priority with, is post clean up,” he said. “Because, in addition to COVID-19 concerns, we’ve also been very mindful of ongoing cancer concerns. So our equipment, our gear and the vehicles are always cleaned or decontaminated after most calls.”
Bush reminds residents to not be alarmed if first responders show up with the protective masks on. “It’s being done to provide the highest level of protection for both you and our emergency responders.”
To see how the masks work, visit youtu.be/3-r7YTfQgaA
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.