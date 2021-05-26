An early morning fire on May 24, left a home in Maple Grove as a pile of burnt rubble.
The Maple Grove Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive just before 4:30 a.m.
According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, police squads from Maple Grove, Plymouth, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and quickly started accounting for residents of the houses affected.
“Maple Grove Fire Stations 1 and 2 were paged on a first alarm for a structure fire,” he said. “Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief 5 was the first fire officer on scene. Finding a fully engulfed house, Chief 5 requested a second alarm. This paged Maple Grove Stations 3 and 5 to the scene with Maple Grove station 4 providing city coverage.”
The fire in the house of origin was encroaching on the homes on either side.
He said, “Chief 5 directed fire crews to use master stream devices to spray water from truck-mounted deck-guns and portable monitors to start initial fire attack, due to the heavy fire load found on arrival. Crews used large streams of water to start knocking down fire and Chief 5 directed crews to go inside the houses on either side of the main house on fire.”
Maple Grove Fire Chief 3 requested the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office to assist with the initial fire investigation to determine cause and point of origin, the chief said. This is an active investigation at this time and a cause has not been determined.
This fire displaced residents from all three of the affected houses.
One firefighter experienced a minor injury, was checked by paramedics from North Memorial Ambulance and returned to fire duties, Chief Bush said. No other injuries were reported from this fire.
