The North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Maple Grove is expanding. Local, county and state officials were on hand for an Oct. 21 groundbreaking event.
The facility, located at 11370 89th Avenue, is used by Maple Grove law enforcement as well as other area agencies for training. The expansion of the range facility includes additional firing range space and state-of-the-art technology where it’s needed.
The facility was originally constructed at 20,000-square-feet and opened in 1993. Following a fire in 2011, the facility was upgraded to 22,000-square-feet. Today, it serves nearly 20 organizations with an indoor firing range, training classroom and firearms simulator. There is also limited public rental time. This all has put the facility near capacity.
“The expansion of the regional training facility is an investment in our officers and policing in general, ultimately keeping our communities safer,” Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said. “The facility will provide a modern training environment for crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques, along with state-of-the-art technology for 21st-century training demands. I am grateful for the leadership and coordination amongst our local, county, and state elected officials for their investment in policing and the communities in our region.”
The new training facility will replicate the challenges of the modern policing environment and help provide current and future peace officers with the skills and tools they need to better serve their citizens and communities.
The $17 million project will result in additional classroom space to allow for more officers to be trained in crisis intervention, de-escalation and other scenario-based trainings. The facility will also have a sophisticated virtual simulator and “simunition” (i.e., non-lethal firearms training) space. These enhancements will allow officers to train in a realistic environment.
Officers will experience problem-solving in a controlled-stress setting and enhance decision-making tactics and capabilities, according to the chief law enforcement officials leading the project. These types of trainings change officers’ behaviors and attitudes that will lead to better outcomes on the street.
Law enforcement leaders say the expectations have increased for the profession to develop a more comprehensive and realistic training curriculum. To meet the demand, police departments and sheriff’s offices need additional space, the latest technology, and greater access for more agencies that is needed.
The facility’s expansion was made possible by partnerships amongst elected officials and public safety professionals in Maple Grove, Hennepin County, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park, and the state. Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove), Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL -Maple Grove) and Rep. Kristin Robbins (R -Maple Grove) authored bills in support of bond funding.
The city of Maple Grove secured $3.5 million in state bonding, $5.5 million of its city funds and land valued at $400,000 towards the expansion. The Hennepin County Board approved $8.2 million for the expansion project of the range. This includes cover design and construction and related costs.
The project is anticipated to be completed next fall.
Bahner championed the successful legislation to fund the expansion. “This facility will provide the much-needed space to train officers,” she said. “It’s critical our officers come home safely at the end of the day and our community members feel safe. I am grateful for the partnership with our local Maple Grove Police Department, Plymouth and Brooklyn Park Police Departments, city, county and the Hennepin County Sheriff to make this mission a reality.”
