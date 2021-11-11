Maple Grove dominant in state quarterfinal win over Woodbury

In cold and snowy conditions, the Maple Grove football team played their final outdoor game of the season against Woodbury Nov. 11, but the weather was just the opposite of how the Crimson played in the state quarterfinals at Eden Prairie High School.
Jumping hot on the Royals with three big offensive plays, and timely, shutdown defense, the Crimson advanced to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 31-12 victory.
Maple Grove senior running back Derrick Jameson got the scoring started with an open field dash that resulted in a 59-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Crimson on their first offensive possession.
After both teams exchanged drives that ended in punts, junior defensive back Jacob Anderson intercepted Woodbury sophomore quarterback George Bjellos off of a deflected pass.
Without delay, on the first play of the offensive series, Maple Grove junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer hooked up with junior tight end Sam Peters for an 82-yard touchdown that caused the Crimson sideline and bench to explode with raging cheers. Now, the lead grew to 14-0.
“We watched film and I knew that kid couldn’t keep up with [Sam] and I just threw it over the top to him,” Kilzer said.
Late in the first half, Woodbury punted the ball back to Maple Grove, but Jameson, who leads the state with three punt return touchdowns, muffed the punt and allowed the Royals to recover in Crimson territory. But, like they did all half, the Crimson stepped up when they were called upon. Woodbury had first and goal with under 30 seconds to play in the first half, and couldn’t punch it in the endzone.
On fourth down, with three seconds left, the Royals’ field goal team was out, but they ended up trying a fake kick. Maple Grove senior linebacker Jace Uzzell, however, was not fooled, as he made a touchdown-saving tackle, which kept the score 14-0 at halftime.
“Our defense was unstoppable tonight,” Kilzer said
It was more of the same in the second half. On the second offensive possession for Maple Grove, Jameson again got in open-field space and went untouched for a 75-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The defense again did their job to keep the lead 21-0, thanks to a fourth-down tackle by junior nose tackle Alan Jou, which forced a turnover on downs.
But then another uncharacteristic turnover by Maple Grove, a fumble from junior fullback Tanner Albeck set up Woodbury for their first scoring drive. Bjellos hooked up with senior Joey Gerlach for a touchdown and the score was 21-6, due to a missed extra point.
The lead, however, was seemingly never in doubt for the Crimson. While their offense stayed quiet for most of the second half, their defense kept the Royals off the scoreboard, including an interception by senior inside linebacker Sawyer Skanson. Kilzer put the icing on the cake with a three-yard touchdown run inside of four minutes remaining to make it 28-6. “We were able to throw and run the ball well and our offensive line did what they always do,” Kilzer said.
The final score ended up 31-12, thanks to a late field goal from Maple Grove junior kicker Connor Fournier and a last-second touchdown from the Royals.
With almost the entire Maple Grove team dying their hair blonde for the state tournament, head coach Matt Lombardi said in the postgame huddle, “The blondes are headed to the bank!”
Indeed they are, and the Crimson await either Eden Prairie or Farmington as their opponent Thursday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium at 7 p.m.
“It’s something we’ve been dreaming about since the beginning of the year and we’re so happy to be there,” Kilzer said.
