A Maple Grove doctor is helping out new moms during a time when things can seem unfamiliar and scary — the time just after the baby is born.
Dr. Erin Stevens, an OB/GYN physician at Clinic Sofia in Maple Grove and Edina, has written a book that talks about the issues that can arise during the time of postpartum for new mothers. This is typically the time period from just after a child’s birth until the child is six months old.
Her book is entitled: “Unexpected: A Postpartum Survival Guide.” She said of the launch of her new book, “I never could have predicted that it would arrive in the world during a global pandemic.”
Stevens stated she decided to write the book because within the topic of reproductive health, there is not a lot of talk about the struggles of the postpartum period.
“Patients also go from seeing their healthcare providers frequently at the end of pregnancy to then typically not seeing someone after delivery until six weeks postpartum,” she said. “This means that many are left at least a little in the dark not knowing what to expect and what’s normal or not. This is problematic, and we see the negative impacts of this.”
According to Stevens, the United States is the only developed nation with a rising rate of maternal mortality, and at least a third of those cases occur within the first year postpartum.
“We’re recognizing more and more postpartum complications, both related to physical and mental health,” she said. “This isn’t okay, and I wanted to find a way to help people.”
She initially was just going to make a short handout to give to patients in the office to help with expectations. But during her time off work recovering from knee surgery, she began writing.
“It quickly became clear that this was too much for a little handout,” she added. “I wrote a bulk of the book in that week. I added and modified some things over the next few months. It’s now been just over a year since that week of writing.”
Stevens said her book is different from other postpartum books. She said many of those books focus mainly on the baby, rather than the recovery of the mother. “I think there’s also a lot of sugarcoating in talking about the postpartum experience – those who go home with a baby are expected to just be happy and not complain,” she said. “Postpartum resources are additionally – intentionally or not – generally narrowly focused and not inclusive to all people who can be pregnant. I wanted my book to be focused on the person recovering from delivery, honest, and open to all. This book provides realistic expectations in a conversational way and is welcoming to the many types of people who can experience pregnancy, including gestational carriers (surrogates), people who experience a stillbirth and other complications, and transgender men.”
There are a few things Stevens hopes readers take away from the book. “I want readers to be empowered with knowledge that helps them navigate what can be a difficult time and advocate for themselves when needed,” she said. “I also hope readers develop a sense of self-acceptance and ability to approach the postpartum experience allowing themselves the grace to be imperfect and not set unrealistic expectations for themselves.”
“Unexpected: A Postpartum Survival Guide” is available from Itasca Books as well as from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and some independent bookstores. To search for small area book stores that are selling the book, visit indiebound.org/book/9781634893190.
Stevens is hosting a virtual book launch party Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. on Instagram Live at @unexpected_apsg. The event will feature a reading from the book, stand up from local comedian Ellie Hino, a conversation about improving the postpartum experience with fellow OB/Gyn Dr. Kristin Lyerly, and a chance for viewers to win a postpartum survival kit.
“I’m so excited to have brought this idea to life and truly hope the book is able to help people,” she said.
