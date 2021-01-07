Two house fires around the Christmas holiday have displaced families in Maple Grove and Dayton.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, a Maple Grove home’s garage was fully engulfed in flames. This was reported by a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy.
When firefighters arrived heavy fire was seen in the garage and was moving into the attic of the attached house. Maple Grove police officers had spotted and flushed a hydrant in front of the house, which allowed firefighters to tackle the fire on multiple fronts.
Additional crews from Maple Grove, Plymouth, Osseo, Rogers and Brooklyn Park assisted with extinguishing fire and conducting overhaul for hot spots. St. Louis Park also responded with a team to provide firefighter health and safety checks during firefighter rehabilitation after work cycles.
The family living at this address was able to safely escape the fire, but lost multiple pets.
American Red Cross volunteers connected with the family of four affected, providing comfort, essential items such as food, clothing, shelter and medications, and help beginning the long-term recovery process.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 27, a house caught fire in Dayton. The fire was spotted by Dayton police officers while on patrol.
“Firefighters arrived to a fully involved house, with all occupants out of the home,” according to the Dayton Fire Department. “The house was quickly extinguished, but is unfortunately a total loss.”
Firefighters from Anoka/Champlin, Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo and Coon Rapids fire departments responded to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hennepin County Investigation Team.
The Dayton Police Department and the Dayton Lions Club are collecting donations for the family. Visit the Dayton Lions Facebook page for more details.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.