An early-morning crash on May 8 in Maple Grove left three people dead and one person hospitalized.
According to Maple Grove police, at 6:54 a.m. on May 8, it received a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dunkirk Lane and Lawndale Lane. There were four occupants in the vehicle.
“Upon arrival, officers found a 2006 Ford Focus with severe damage that was separated into two parts,” according to Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach.
Officers and first responders provided medical care to the victims. One adult female and two children died.
A 23-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital. He is currently hospitalized with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, Wetternach said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer has released the names of the victims Monday, May 10. Those who died in the crash include 25-year-old Kiara Jones, 3-year-old Lily Kendrick, and 2-year-old Joshua Kendrick, all of Minneapolis.
All died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the crash. Jones died at the scene. The children were taken to hospital, where they died from their injuries. Jones was also the mother of Joshua and Lily Kendrick.
The Maple Grove Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Dunkirk Lane north of Lawndale Lane. Wetternach said a conservative estimate on the speed the vehicle was traveling at the time of the accident is approximately 80 mph. Further analysis of the evidence and crash reconstruction will provide a more accurate speed.
“The driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the median and struck a tree,” Wetternach said.
This section of Dunkirk Lane has a posted speed limit of 45 mph. There are four lanes of traffic with a grass median and raised concrete curbs to separate the different traffic flows.
According to Wetternach, the following items are still be examined as part of the investigation into the crash:
• The reason for the extremely excessive speed
• Whether or not there was proper use of child restraints and seatbelts by the occupants
• If alcohol or drugs were a factor
• A reconstruction of the crash
The Maple Grove Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Specialists.
The Maple Grove Police Department was assisted at the crash scene by the Maple Grove Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
