The Maple Grove Fire Department awarded residents Brandon Weber and Guy Nothen with civilian commendations for their assistance in helping their neighbor whose deck was on fire. Pictured is Nothen and Fire Chief Tim Bush at the Nov. 7 Maple Grove City Council meeting. Weber was unable to make it to the meeting.
The Maple Grove City Council and Fire Chief Tim Bush stand with resident Guy Nothen after he received a civilian commendation from the Maple Grove Fire Department at the Nov. 7 meeting.
Maple Grove’s newest police officer, Shane Duncan, was sworn in at the Nov. 7 Maple Grove City Council meeting. He is pictured here with Police Chief Eric Werner.
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council honored two residents for their efforts in assisting another resident during a fire that started on a deck.
A new police officer was also given the oath of office and had his badge pinned on during the meeting.
Civilian commendation
Fire Chief Tim Bush addressed the council with a request to award a civilian commendation.
“According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires can be devastating and happen when you least expect them,” he said. “Generally speaking, the earlier you suppress the fire, the better everything will be.”
He said that on Aug. 5, Maple Grove fire and police were dispatched to a reported deck fire at a townhome development on 96th Place.
“Maple Grove residents Guy Nothen and Brandon Weber live in this neighborhood and acted prior to the arrival of the Fire Department,” Bush said.
He said Nothen and Weber used a garden hose to douse the fire until firefighters arrived. After an investigation of the fire, it was determined that the actions of both residents significantly slowed the fire and prevented it from becoming larger, according to Bush. He said responding firefighters noted the fire could have easily spread on the side of the home and moved into the roof and attic.
“Tonight, the Maple Grove Fire Department would like to recognize the actions of Maple Grove residents Guy Nothen and Brandon Weber for their quick thinking and fast response during a deck fire in their neighborhood with a commendation award,” Bush said.
Nothen was presented at the meeting and Weber was unable to make it. Bush presented Nothen with a civilian commendation plaque.
“Thank you Mr. Nothen and Mr. Weber,” Mayor Mark Steffenson said.
New police officer
In other matters, Mayor Steffenson swore in new police officer Shane Duncan.
Police Chief Eric Werner said Duncan served in the United States Army as a paratrooper from 1998 to 2004.
“He received an associates degree from Alexandria Technical and Community College,” Werner said. “Prior to his current officer position, he worked as a Princeton Police Officer for nearly eight years.”
Duncan completed his field training program requirements and was assigned to solo patrol Oct. 18.
His badge was pinned on by his father.
“Officer Duncan’s experience is a great asset to the Maple Grove Police Department,” Werner said. “We are honored to have him as a member of our team.”
