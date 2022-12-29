Maple Grove considers pet hospital plans

(Photo courtesy of the city of maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council discussed the Eagle Point development plans at its Dec. 19 meeting. The proposed project would be located in a newly created outlot of the former AMC Theater property off of Main Street.

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered a development plan request for the Maple Grove Pet Hospital.

There was also discussion on six businesses that failed liquor license compliance checks.

