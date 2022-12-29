Maple Grove considers pet hospital plans

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered a development plan request for the Maple Grove Pet Hospital.
There was also discussion on six businesses that failed liquor license compliance checks.
Maple Grove Pet Hospital
Associate Planner Jesse Corrow presented the council with development plans for a 5,400-square-foot veterinary clinic, located in a recently created outlot on the former AMC Theater property.
“Maple Grove Pet Hospital is proposed on a vacant lot located directly east of the Floor and Decor building,” Corrow said.
The building would be positioned in a northern portion of the lot with sidewalks all around the perimeter. The exterior of the building is proposed to be made of brick with a combination of nichiha (fiber cement) siding. There will be large windows on all sides.
Corrow said there were no concerns about traffic impacts, as the business has a daytime use.
The applicant, Dan Terwilliger of Launch Properties, said that once the project is developed, the building will be sold to Veterinary Partners (Maple Grove Pet Hospital).
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked if only surgeries were going to be happening at the hospital
Jeff Smith with Veterinary Partners said it will be doing traditional pet hospital services, including surgeries.
The council approved the development plans for the Maple Grove Pet Hospital.
Liquor violations
The council also considered punishments for several businesses that failed compliance checks.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said, “The Maple Grove Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on Nov. 2, and we had six businesses that failed the compliance check, serving alcohol to a minor undercover/decoy.”
Angel’s Liquor failed its compliance check for a third time since 2020, with the other violations happening in July 2022 and July 2020. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty and a seven-day suspension for their off-sale intoxicating liquor license.
Max’s on Main also failed. This was the first violation for the business since getting its on-sale intoxicating/Sunday sale license in September 2021. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty and a two-day suspension for Max’s first violation.
CRAVE failed since first obtaining its on-sale intoxicating/Sunday sale license in October 2018. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty and a two-day suspension for its first violation.
Pizza Karma also failed. This was its first violation since getting its on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license in July. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty and a two-day suspension for Pizza Karma’s first violation.
Haskells failed for the first time since obtaining its off-sale license in December 2013. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty.
Walmart also failed. This was the first violation for Walmart since it obtained its off-sale license in October 2011. The council imposed a $2,000 penalty for Walmart’s first violation.
The top reason cited for the failures from the businesses was being short-staffed.
Other
In other action, the council:
ADOPTED the 2023 general fund budget and tax levy.
RECOGNIZED the retirement of Kimberly Greninger after her 22 years with the city as a deputy city clerk.
APPROVED an on-sale wine and 3.2 malt liquor license for Dancing Ganesha.
