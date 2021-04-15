By Alicia MIller
At its April 5 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council was presented with a proposal for a new medical clinic in the Grove development near Maple Grove Hospital.
The council also heard of a request for more homes in the Palisades at Nottingham development and recognized two city employees who recently retired.
NEW GROVE AREA DEVELOPMENT
City Planner Jesse Corrow presented the council with a request for a development stage plan to construct a 5,937-square-foot, one-story medical clinic building.
The project is located south of Grove Circle and east of Hospital Drive, adjacent to Maple Grove Hospital.
Parking for the site would be to the north of the building.
“Overall, it’s a very attractive building,” he said.
The building’s exterior is proposed to be constructed out of glass, red-brick masonry, and prefinished wood panels. A large glass tower with metal trim will be on the northwest corner of the building and is positioned above the main entrance.
Corrow said there would be expanded sidewalks on the south and west sides of the building to connect pedestrians to existing walkways in the area.
He added the applicant provided a landscaping plan, which includes 22 overstory trees and a large number of shrubs and perennials.
The council approved a development plan agreement and development stage plan for The Grove 15715 Grove Circle.
PALISADES AT NOTTINGHAM
In other matters, the council heard about a proposed residential development for seven single-family detached homes in the third addition of the Palisades at Nottingham area. The development would be served by the continuation of Xene Lane, which would then turn to the east (becoming 73rd Avenue) and connecting with Zanzibar Lane.
Planner Corrow said there were some concerns from the public regarding the number of trees being removed. A total of 43% of the existing trees on the site will be removed. This is under the allowed 51% threshold in the Tree Preservation Overlay District.
“The Planning Commission was supportive of the overall development, but did recommend approval with the direction that the applicant meet with concerned neighbors in greater detail to discuss and hopefully resolve some of these matters,” he added. A meeting did occur between the applicant and neighbors, and both sides are satisfied with the new plan.
Councilor Judy Hanson thanked city staff and the applicant for trying to save as many trees as possible.
The council approved rezoning the property and approved an agreement for the Palisades at Nottingham 3rd Addition development plan.
RETIREMENTS
Also during the meeting, the council recognized the retirements of two city employees.
“Tonight we recognize two long-time residents who have given much of their time and effort over the past two and a half decades,” Fire Chief Tim Bush said.
The retirements are of Mario Donato and Frank Otten. Both are also involved in small businesses headquartered in Maple Grove.
Donato was originally hired as a probationary firefighter in February 1996. During the last 25 years, he has served as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He has also taken the lead in developing and delivering ice and cold-water rescue training for all Maple Grove firefighters.
“Mario has a well-earned reputation as a highly knowledgeable and respected rescue technician,” he said.
Otten was originally hired as a probationary firefighter in March 1997. He served on the department for nearly 24 years, serving as a paid-on-call firefighter assigned to Station 3.
“Frank was often one of our go-to firefighters when we needed someone to cover a duty-crew shift on short notice,” Bush said.
Donato retired effective March 31. Otten retired effective Feb. 1.
“Paid-on-call firefighters are unique servants to their community,” Bush said. “Often they are just individuals who are just looking for a way to give back. Serving as a firefighter offers them rewards both great and small.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson expressed his deep gratitude to both retired firefighters. “Obviously, we rely on our relief firefighters to make and have a great fire department in our city.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger said she wanted to recognize both firefighters for their time and dedication to the Fire Department.
“Thank you so much for your service and commitment to Maple Grove. Both in your work and business in Maple Grove, and in your firefighting,” Hanson said to Donato and Otten.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
AUTHORIZED staff to fill a police sergeant position and subsequent position in the Police Department due to the resignation of Matthew Olson effective March 25.
APPROVED the promotion of Grant Smith to sergeant effective April 6, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
HEARD from Maria’s Voice, a nonprofit organization that is working to end domestic violence. The group was formed after the domestic violence death of Maria Pew in April 2020 in Maple Grove.
