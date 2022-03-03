At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council took up concept plans for two new housing developments within the city.
The council also was present as eight new firefighters were sworn in.
Edison Apartments
The first housing proposal before the council was for an amendment to the Edison Apartments. This development would create a 248-unit apartment project in two buildings. Each building would be five stories in height, with two stories of underground parking. In 2014, the Tri-Care concept plans showed 165 apartments on the site.
It would be located on the north end of the Tri-Care property, between Garland Lane and the future extension of Hwy. 610.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said there were a number of potential amenities to the site including a pool, playground, dog park, gazebo and trail system.
The plan meets all parking requirements. “They are showing [eight] electric vehicle parking,” he said.
Vickerman said city staff had no issues with the plans.
The council approved the Edison Apartments concept plan amendment.
Councilor Phil Leith asked what the timeline was for construction assuming the approval process continues. The applicant said construction would begin in August/September and take 18 to 20 months to complete.
Fox Briar Ridge East
The second housing proposal was for a concept plan for Fox Briar Ridge East, which would include 16 lots for twinhome units and one single-family detached lot.
The development would be located south of Bass Lake Road, east of 70th Place, and north of Weston Lane. Heritage Christian Academy is off to the east.
Vickerman said this development would look similar to the neighboring Fox Briar Ridge original community.
The homes would have one bedroom with a den/second bedroom area. They would range in size from 1,500 to 1,700 square feet. Some twinhomes may also have basements.
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked if the school expressed any concerns with the proposal. The applicant, Steven Behnke with Donnay Homes, said, “No, I have not heard anything from the school.”
The council approved the concept and development plans for Fox Briar Ridge East.
New firefighters
Mayor Steffenson also swore in the newest paid-on-call firefighters.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said on-call firefighters are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, when not at the primary place of employment.
The eight new firefighters completed an 18-month probationary period. During this time, they completed training to become certified Emergency Medical Responders and are required to complete MFSCB testing to earn Fire Apparatus Operator certification.
“Tonight we recognize the most recent group of firefighters completing their initial probation,” Bush said. “We loving refer to this as the Great COVID class of 2020. These firefighters had a delay to their initial training as we adjusted and shifted to virtual learning.”
New firefighters include Dylan Benoit, Ryan Habeger, Brittney Knight, Sheila Manelli, Nick Northrup, Brandon Scheunemann (not in attendance at the meeting), Aditi Seger and Lori Thomas.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the 2022 Community Development Block Grant program. The city is anticipated to receive $132,744 in funds. Homes Within Reach will get $50,000, Hennepin County Rehab Program will get $32,744 and Scattered Site Housing Rehabilitation will get $50,000.
