In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, the Maple Grove Fire Department and Maple Grove Police Department responded to a large fire at Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery, located on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane.
Crews arrived just before 3:30 a.m. and worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.
There were no injuries, but there was substantial property loss, according to investigators.
Owner Derek Lynde said he found out about the fire from a “Lynde family member who lives in one of the homes adjacent to the property, saying that our greenhouse was on fire.”
He said the fire caused a complete loss of the warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, employee break area and plant production line.
Despite such a large loss from the fire, Lynde said part of the business is operational. “Some of our greenhouse, our office and our retail store are still functional.” he said. “Our retail store is open to the public right now during the week, cash and carry only, until we get temporary power.”
According to the Lynde’s website, the business has been owned by five generations. “We first started producing plants and vegetables in Golden Valley around 1900 and found a niche in growing and selling flowers after WWI. In 1971 we moved to our current location in Maple Grove,” the site states.
The first retail garden center opened in 1982, which is now a growing space. The current retail location was built in 1989 after customer demand.
“Today, we produce plants for our retail garden center, residential and commercial off-site installations, wholesalers like landscapers and retailers, and our fundraising programs,” according to Lynde’s website. “We produce plant material for every season: Easter lilies, geraniums, garden mums, and poinsettias just to name a few.”
Community support
With this kind of longevity in the Maple Grove community, when the business reached out for help, people responded. On Oct. 3, Lynde’s put out a call for volunteers on its Facebook page to help move its poinsettia crop.
“We knew that if we wanted to have a Christmas at Lynde Greenhouse, we would need to save our poinsettias,” Lynde said. “Our friend, Aaron at Green Valley Greenhouse, called and offered up some of his real estate at his facility, to care for our plants and keep them alive for Christmas.”
Lynde said that went above and beyond what he expected.
“To transport the product, we knew we needed the community’s help,” he said, “So, we sent out a mass email, posted on our social media pages, and asked for help. We were overwhelmed with the turnout and support…people showing up early, staying late, and helping wherever needed. We are so appreciative.”
Moving forward, Lynde said they are going to try and rebuild the damaged buildings with hopes of growing some products for May 2023.
“Thank you to the community for stepping up and helping us save our poinsettias,” Lynde said. “Also, a huge thanks to everyone who took the time to email their support, send prayers, positive energy, and share on social media. Thank you.”
Possible arson
Maple Grove Fire and the Maple Grove Police are jointly investigating the cause of the fire with five juveniles identified as persons of interest in the potential arson. Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying any other individuals and any other information the public may have.
The Maple Grove Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call Detective Angela Tschida at 763-494-6214 or email atschida@maplegrovemn.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477, at crimestoppersmn.org, or through their P3 Tips mobile app. They may also contact the Arson Reward Tip Line at 1-800-723-2020.
