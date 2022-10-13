In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, the Maple Grove Fire Department and Maple Grove Police Department responded to a large fire at Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery, located on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane.

Crews arrived just before 3:30 a.m. and worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

