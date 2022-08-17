At the Aug. 15 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council approved 4-1 a November ballot language, which would include a question regarding a possible sales and use tax for a renovation and expansion of the community center.

“We are in the process of considering a community center renovation and expansion project,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. “We received authority from the state legislature in 2021 to go to the voters and ask for a local option sales tax to assist in funding the project.”

