At the Aug. 15 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council approved 4-1 a November ballot language, which would include a question regarding a possible sales and use tax for a renovation and expansion of the community center.
“We are in the process of considering a community center renovation and expansion project,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. “We received authority from the state legislature in 2021 to go to the voters and ask for a local option sales tax to assist in funding the project.”
The city will also be looking into state bonding in the next legislative session.
The local option sales tax question will appear on the 2022 General Election ballot. Residents will have the opportunity to vote “yes” or “no” on implementing the sales tax.
The question appearing on the ballot will read: “Shall the city of Maple Grove impose a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (0.50%) for no more than 20 years or until $90 million plus the amount equal to interest and the costs of the issuance of any bonds is raised, to finance the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center, which could include the following: the addition of a third sheet of ice and walking track, expansion of aquatics facilities and locker rooms, expansion of expo/banquet facilities and space for seniors, new space for the arts and the historical society, and renovation and improvement of HVAC systems, roofs and building structures?”
Members of the City Council gave their thoughts on the proposed election ballot question.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she supported the question. “A lot of time and effort has gone into considering this as a tool for us to help with doing some renovations,” she said. Hanson added she was in favor of the ballot question because it would allow the residents to decide if they would like the funding for the future expansion and renovation of the community center to come from a sales tax.
Councilor Karen Jaeger is also in favor. “The community center is old,” she said. “It’s had a lot of traffic. If [the ballot question] doesn’t go through, we still need to do repairs on the building itself, such as HVAC and roofs.”
“I’ve had quite a few people call me or talk to me about this and everyone thought it was a nice way to do it, where over half of the costs could be paid for by non-residents,” Councilor Phil Leith said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said he also felt it was a good idea to allow the residents to have a choice. “I think the choice is, hopefully, clear because I think this local option sales tax, if approved, allows us to spread the expense to the people who use it, which are a lot of non-residents,” he said.
Steffenson added the estimates were about 45% of the future project would be paid for by Maple Grove residents and the rest by other non-residents. “I think that’s a great way for us to be able to finance this instead of it all placed upon property taxes,” he said.
Councilor Kristy Barnett is not in favor of the sales tax or the ballot question.
“I think the timing is wrong, and I would like us to pause on this project and ask for approval to come back in two years,” she said. She added she knows waiting would be risky, but does not feel the renovation project meets the city’s needs.
“I am hearing from residents that this is a really bad time, because of the high inflation,” Barnett said.
