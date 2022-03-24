One clinic in Maple Grove recently doubled its building footprint to keep up with demand from its patients.
Clinic Sofia, an OBGYN clinic, moved next door to its former location into a 6,000-square-foot stand-alone building earlier this year. The clinic is located across from Maple Grove Hospital.
In 2004, the clinic opened its first location in Edina. The original Maple Grove location opened in 2012, but has seen a steady increase in need from its patients.
“We were limited with square footage,” said Clinic Sofia Clinic Administrator Katie Sexe. “We were limited to only two providers on any given day at our other location. Their schedules were so full it was hard to accept new patients.”
The new building allows the clinic to have four physicians working each day. In addition, a second sonographer will increase the clinic’s capacity for ultrasound needs. And there is also room for future growth.
The clinic has been named a 2021 Gold Winner for Minnesota’s Best Women’s Clinic and Minnesota’s Best Fertility Specialist by the Star Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards. Clinic Sofia is also known for providing a welcoming atmosphere at its locations, featuring elegant furnishings and design elements meant to evoke calm and serenity.
“We hope our Maple Grove patients will love our new space as much as we do,” Sexe said. She added they often hear their clinics don’t feel like a typical doctor’s office.
“We take pride in offering a comforting and nurturing environment, from the personal attention we provide to each and every patient to our beautifully designed spaces, and are so excited to welcome patients into our new home in Maple Grove.”
The new building has 10 exam rooms (previously the clinic had four rooms), a procedure room and an ultrasound room. There is even a room for an on-call physician to sleep if they work the next morning.
Sarah Peterson, with Clinic Sofia, said, “Every exam room has a scale. You’re not in a hallway and I appreciate that.”
The exam rooms are larger with calming colors and the clinic was able to take input from the patients. “That is sort of the nice thing about being able to build this from the ground up, that every little touch we were able to design,” Sexe added.
The clinic is also owned by four physicians who work there.
Dr. David Clay, who is the only male who works for the clinic, said, “We take a lot of pride in continuing to be a top-rated OBGYN and fertility clinic.”
Clay added the clinic was the last OBGYN stand-alone private practice in the Twin Cities. The proximity to Maple Grove Hospital is a bonus for Clay. He said he is able to meet a patient who is ready to deliver a baby within minutes at the hospital.
“It’s just been so much nicer for patients,” he said. “We can have more providers in the bigger clinic. It’s just nice we can accommodate more patients.”
Dr. Amy Hammers added they are very excited to be at the new location. “We were kind of busting at the seams at the old location for several years,” she said. “Our patient volume up here has definitely grown over time. That space really limited how many providers could have in Maple Grove. It’s a big benefit that we can have more providers up here and more choices for patients.”
Every week Sexe sends the staff at the clinic weekly satisfaction emails. “We call it call warm fuzzies,” she said. “The team gets a chance to see all the comments from patients. And it’s always timely from the week prior.”
She is also able to see in the comments if there are areas to improve for the patients such as wait times. If there are any negative comments, Sexe reaches out to those patients to resolve any issues.
Clinic Sofia worked closely with BDH, a Twin Cities’ woman-owned design firm known for creating environments that enhance living, working and healing, on the design of the Maple Grove clinic. Construction was managed by Fendler Patterson Construction.
The new clinic is located at 15715 Grove Circle N.
