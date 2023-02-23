This month, a Maple Grove business celebrated its 100th anniversary. LeVahn Bros Plumbing and Hardware Hank has reached this milestone, all while staying within the family, passed down from generation to generation.
Andy LeVahn, the fourth-generation owner, said that LeVahn Bros Plumbing was started in 1923 by his great-grandfather Art and his two brothers, Ernie and Ed LeVahn.
“The business was located in Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood and provided the plumbing for many of the houses in the booming area on the northside of Minneapolis,” he said. “The business was handed down to my Grandfather Robert LeVahn and then to my father Loren LeVahn.”
In 1994, Andy LeVahn said his dad decided to expand the business by purchasing a hardware store in Maple Grove. “After a few years of having the plumbing business in Minneapolis and the hardware store in Maple Grove he decided to sell the building in Minneapolis and move the whole business out to the Maple Grove location,” he said.
“My father ‘retired’ a few years ago and I took over day-to-day operations in 2018. My dad still comes in and helps me out (a lot). We now run the plumbing business out of the Hardware Hank hardware store located in Bass Lake Shopping Center in Maple Grove.”
Growth over the years
LeVahn said the family had lived on the northside of Minneapolis for many years, about three generations.
“In the early 1980s my family moved out to Maple Grove and the business eventually followed us when we purchased the hardware store,” he said. “We kept a Minneapolis location as well as the hardware store for the first few years but ultimately it made more sense to just move the whole business out to the Maple Grove location.”
During the past 100 years, the business has also changed the products and services offered to its customers.
“Back in the early days we did almost anything,” Andy LeVahn said. “We were big into new construction. I have a bid that talks about installing kitchen cabinets, and breakfast ‘nook,’ outdoor stair railings, replacing shingles, as well as installing door and window trim.”
He added that they also used to do coal delivery for coal-fired furnaces.
“We worked on hot water heating systems for many years but no longer offer that service,” he said. “I remember seeing a bid for $159 to dig a trench in the yard from the street to the house (with shovels) and run the plumbing in from the street and then run all of the plumbing for the entire house.”
Although they do not work on boilers or deal with new construction, they still do mostly plumbing installations and repair work. “We still do residential plumbing but have added more commercial plumbing into the mix,” he said. “We also do some drain cleaning.”
Another big change over the past 100 years was adding the retail side of things, LeVahn said. “We’ve recently added the ability to do online hardware purchases that get shipped to our store for pick-up,” he added. “The hardware store does screen and window repairs, and some tool and equipment rental as well.”
LeVahn said the business still does plumbing work for many of its old Minneapolis customers and they will even drive out to the hardware store to pick up plumbing items and get the help they know that they can’t get anywhere else.
“We have some plumbing customers that we’ve had a working relationship with for 50-plus years,” he said. “We have some loyal hardware store customers that have been coming in for 30-plus years, some even since this store opened back in 1979. Customer loyalty is what has helped sustain the business and reach this 100-year milestone.”
If anyone hasn’t been to the store, they can expect to be greeted at the door and asked if they need any help, LeVahn said.
“They can expect that our hardware employees and plumbers will be willing to try and solve problems without trying to upsell them on a bunch of items that they don’t need,” he added. “They can expect a level of honesty and integrity that is encouraged at all levels of the business.”
Looking forward
During the next year, the business will give the store a little bit of a facelift by replacing the floors and the front counter area.
“On the business side of things, we’re going to be trying to make more of a push to encourage people to order items online and have them shipped directly to our store for pick-up,” LeVahn said. “We’re also trying out some monthly sales that can be found on our online store that we’ve never tried in the past. Those sales as well as the online ordering can be found by going to HardwareHank.com and entering your zip code.”
LeVahn had one final thought about the family business’s success.
“I feel like the secret to our success lies in the business philosophy,” he said. “The main goal of the company isn’t to make a sale but instead we’re here to help people, the sale is secondary.”
