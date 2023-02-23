This month, a Maple Grove business celebrated its 100th anniversary. LeVahn Bros Plumbing and Hardware Hank has reached this milestone, all while staying within the family, passed down from generation to generation.

Andy LeVahn, the fourth-generation owner, said that LeVahn Bros Plumbing was started in 1923 by his great-grandfather Art and his two brothers, Ernie and Ed LeVahn.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments