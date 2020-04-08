Maple Grove business builds stronger minds, bodies

The Minnesota weather in spring can be up or down. One day it is 60 degrees and sunny and a few days later it’s snowing. With the unpredictable spring weather, getting outside can be difficult.
And now with the StayAtHome order from Governor Tim Walz because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be even people less wanting to go outside, even on nicer days.
How do adults deal with cabin fever and how do kids deal with all that energy?
Grandmaster Eui Lee from the World Taekwondo Academy in Maple Grove is looking to give back to the community during this time.
“We are in a crazy and unprecedented time right now,” Lee said. “The World Taekwondo Academy would like to [give] free virtual Taekwondo lessons for the month of April.”
The classes will meet two times a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Each class is 20 minutes long.
Lee said he came up with the idea for a virtual lesson after he had to close the doors because of COVID-19.
These lessons are for anyone who wants to join in. Lee said people with no experience or those who have trained before can join in the classes. Be sure to wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothes.
What should someone expect from a class?
According to Lee the will “get some exercise, but more importantly to get there mind and bodies working to help reduce the stress and anxiety some people might have.”
He added, “We just wanted to give back and work through the crisis together. I just want [the community] to be positive and strong through this and I hope we can help with that.”
Lee said if the response grows, he may add more class times. He will be adding more classes, such as a kickboxing bag workout and a morning activation class.
“The classes will be a great way for kids and families to stay active, reduce stress and anxiety, and more importantly have fun,” Lee added. “You can only watch so much Netflix and play video games. Let us help you build a stronger mind and body with our free lessons.”
To get started, people just need to send an email to gmlee@wta4u.com.
