Several fire departments were on scene of a house fire in Osseo April 21 along the 600 block of Second Avenue NE near County Road 30.

According to Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow, the call came into the station just after 1 p.m.

“There were no residents home at the time of the fire,” he said. “Three dogs made it out fine. Two baby chickens did not make it out.”

According to Phenow, the house sustained damage to the walls, floor and ceiling in the front entryway. There was also smoke damage to much of the house.

“The fire is believed to have started from an unattended heat lamp that had tipped over,” he said.

In addition to Osseo fire, both Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park departments responded (per our auto-aid agreements) to the scene.

