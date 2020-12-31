Maple Grove asking for comments regarding Main Street

Main Street in Maple Grove is a very busy place for vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The city of Maple Grove is looking to revitalize part of Main Street, and is currently looking for input on how to make it better.
The Main Street area of the city opened over 20 years ago. The city has started a project that will study how to refresh the area, enhancing streetscape, landscaping and pedestrian areas all while keeping it safe and appealing to users.
“With any public space, there is evidence of aging, such as cracks and heaves in sidewalks within intersections on the roadway,” Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said. “The city wants to evaluate various things that can be done to update the corridor and ensure its viability for the next two decades.”
The study focuses on the area of Main Street between Elm Creek Boulevard and the Town Green. Hogeboom added the city is looking at potential improvements to sidewalks, street surfaces, crossings and intersections, landscaping and street art.
The study could help the city make changes to the area that would eventually attract new retail and restaurants to the area.
From now through the end of January, the public is invited to visit MGMainStreet.com and complete the survey. There is a place for comments as well within the survey and on an interactive map.
“We would like to hear from our residents to better understand what they would like to see on their Main Street,” Hogeboom said. “When the corridor was first developed, it focused heavily on retail businesses. As the economy shifts, we want to ensure that the corridor remains viable with a mix of uses.”
He added that the goal of the study would be for city staff to be able to present options to the City Council to consider in the future. Potentially, some of the improvements could happen as early as next summer.
“We would like to hear from our residents about what they like about Main Street (restaurants, parades, Chalkfest, etc.) and what they’d like to see on Main Street,” Hogeboom said. “Now is the time to have your voice heard as we seek to make improvements to downtown Maple Grove.”
The public can stay updated on the project through its website, MGMainStreet.com, and by stopping by the Maple Grove Government Center to look at display boards up in the public foyer.
