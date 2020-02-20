Maple Grove ask for public’s help in solving 17-year case

It was 17 years ago today, that a tragic event took the life of a Maple Grove woman.
On the evening of Feb. 20, 2003, Rebecca Nelson was killed in a hit and run accident in front of the Maple Grove Community Center.
Shortly after dropping her son off at the ice arena door for a hockey game, Nelson was found with severe injuries from an apparent motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Community Center Lane and Grove Drive. She succumbed to her injuries that night, leaving behind her husband and two young children.
The Maple Grove Police Department has investigated several possible leads related to this incident for seventeen years, and will continue to do so in hopes of providing closure for Nelson’s loved ones.
Rebecca’s daughter, Sherry, said the family really wants to put an end to the case. “We want to know what happened,” she said. “We are not necessarily looking for an arrest. We just want answers.”
Her family and friends are offering a reward of $12,500 for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for Nelson’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Grove Police Detective Dominic Warenham at 763-494-6196.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersmn.org or 1-800-222-TIPS or Text-a-Tip to 274637 (include “Tip674” and the message)
