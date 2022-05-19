Maple Grove Arts Center founder to say goodbye

May 19 marks the final opening art show reception for Maple Grove Arts Center founder Lorrie Link. She is set to retire following the Military Veterans Fine Art Show event.
“This is my last show I am organizing for the Maple Grove Arts Center,” Link said.
She and her husband Gary moved to Maple Grove in 1980. “Maple Grove was so new and it was just being developed from a farm community into a suburb,” she said. “All that existed was downtown Osseo and a gravel mine. I was an artist living in a suburb that did not offer the fine arts programs that I hoped to be involved in close to home.”
Community involvement
Link said her community involvement began in 1994 when she was on the Arbor Committee, which had just passed the T Zone ordinance. “I worked on getting the bond referendum passed which was to purchase tracts of land preserving what we called the “Big Woods” in Maple Grove,” she said. “Our intent was to leave green spaces and not have developers build every square inch of the city.”
She also created the annual boulevard planting event in response to all the roads and development at the time. She helped begin the Garden Gate Garden Club and then the garden at the Maple Grove Community Center. “I was also the editor of the Healthy Community Healthy Youth newsletter called Communication Link, this group was a great source for volunteers,” she said. “During the gardening years in 1994, I contracted Lyme Disease, that doctors would not diagnose it until 2011.”
Link was also involved with the former Citizen’s Long-range Improvement Committee. It was always her intent to open an arts center in Maple Grove.
Creating a place for the arts
“In 1998, I created the Maple Grove Arts Council so we could create arts events and educate the public about art,” Link said. “The council was never meant to be the center, but it was a stepping stone to getting the residents involved in arts activities.”
She left the arts council and created another group Interface Cultural Arts. In 2007, the group was offered free space on Main Street in the last mall owned and operated by OPUS Corp.
“We formed a board and renamed Interface Cultural Arts to the Maple Grove Arts Center,” she said. “Both the Arts Council and Arts Center are independent 501c3 organizations. I wrote the narratives for both organizations’ applications. I was the first president of both organizations. We are independent of the city because we needed to grow through our involvement with all community groups separate from government oversight.”
Link said that former city administrator Al Madsen was very helpful and supportive at that point in allowing the center to do many events. The Arts Center received many donations from businesses and organizations, including from the city.
“We also wrote grants to help fund classes and projects,” she said.
Several years ago, the center moved to its current location on the Fountains at Arbor Lakes.
Art center growth
The Arts Center had averaged 12 shows a year, but had to cut back on the number of shows it presented after moving to its new location.
“The arts center survived the COVID lockdowns,” Link said. “Our survival mode included some online classes at that time.”
Hundreds of artists have shown at the arts center. “Many artists are located all over the state and in the northeast Minneapolis area at the Northrup King Building,” Link said. “We have had some notable artists, such as Steve Sack, local artist Christina Hankins, and Diana Pierce and Scott Bemman’s Wandering Without Wifi Photography.”
Besides fine art, the center has hosted Scott Hansen’s Comedy Tech class, which brought in famous comedians to the center. Roger Nygard, film director, producer and writer taught a class on how to write a sitcom. Leo Benvenuti, comedian and screenplay writer (Space Jam and Santa Clause) taught a screenplay class. Link said the center also featured his wacky art in an art show.
“The center was never just about the visual arts, we had comedy night, and dance classes for kids,” she said.
Lise Spence-Parsons is Link’s replacement. “She is outstanding at running the organization,” Link said.
Chuck Skajewski is the vice president of the arts center and he’s been active for many years, according to Link. “Chuck is an excellent musician and a great impersonator of John Denver’s singing, entertaining people at the opening reception,” she said. “He has since performed many times at the arts center.”
“I’ve met so many people over the course of the years. It’s amazing how many had passed through the doors,” Link said. “We partnered with the Arbor Lakes Business Association and with many local businesses for Halloween and Christmas events.”
One thing Link will never forget was when board member Jacob Beneke was murdered at his office at Accent Sign in Minneapolis. He was one of six people killed. Link said she was supposed to meet Beneke at the center the day of the incident, but never heard from him. “That night, I feared he was a victim, but did not know for sure until the next day,” she said. “Jacob was the kindest and happiest person I ever knew. We raised money for his family and then created a High School Scholarship in his name to be given to a graduate of the Osseo/Maple Grove School District every year during the Student Art Show.”
She hopes the city continues to realize the arts are necessary for a successful community. “Arts are healing, inclusive and give access to people with disabilities,” she said. “The arts complement the business community. The artists that come to the arts center are dedicated to making it work.”
Into retirement
Link said she will miss meeting with the artists and hanging the art for show most after she retires. “I like bringing people together with diverse backgrounds,” she said. “And I got to make the artwork sing together in a show. Now I just get to be a participant.”
Link plans to work on her art and travel with her husband.
“I would like to add that I could not have done this without the support of my husband Gary Link, or my sons and extended family,” she said. “There were many times I had Gary painting walls, fixing toilets at the center and serving wine.”
The public is invited to the opening reception of “Still Serving. An Art Show by Military Veterans” Thursday, May 19, Armed Forces Day, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Grove Arts Center, 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove. The exhibit will be on display until July 29.
“Since its inception in 2007, the MGAC has held many art shows,” Link said. “For the first time in this community, we will have a visual dialogue with the citizens currently serving and those who have served our country.”
