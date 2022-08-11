Maple Grove approves plans for Pints and Paddles

(Graphic courtesy of city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for Pints and Paddle, which will be located in the Grove development next to Crunch Fitness just off of Grove Circle and Maple Grove Parkway.

At its Aug. 1 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved a development plan and final plat approval for Pints and Paddles. A 33,000-square-foot building would house the business, which includes 10 indoor pickleball courts and a restaurant with a beer hall/taproom.

Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said the courts will be located on the eastern portion of the building, with the kitchen, seating area and beer hall on the western side.

