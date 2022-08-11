Maple Grove approves plans for Pints and Paddles

At its Aug. 1 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved a development plan and final plat approval for Pints and Paddles. A 33,000-square-foot building would house the business, which includes 10 indoor pickleball courts and a restaurant with a beer hall/taproom.
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said the courts will be located on the eastern portion of the building, with the kitchen, seating area and beer hall on the western side.
The beer hall would include a self-pour beer wall, where people can select a tap and pour a beer of their choosing. Angell explained that a self-tap wall works after a person has checked in and they are given a wristband to track the beverages consumed by the ounce. “You wouldn’t be able to pour the tap without the wristband,” he said. “No one would be able to just walk up and pour it, unless they had a wristband. There will be monitors at the tap wall itself to ensure it’s age compliant and that everyone is following the rules.”
There are also plans for an outdoor patio seating area near the restaurant/kitchen area.
The pickleball courts would be used for recreational, league and tournament-level play.
The building will be made with a mix of brick/masonry, glazing, concrete and metal accents. The primary colors of the exterior will be black, gray and tan.
“A question that came up at the Planning Commission meeting, is city partnerships,” Angell said. “Obviously, pickleball is a grown sport within the city and nationwide. Myself, parks and rec staff and representatives from the applicant have held a meeting to talk about a potential for a city partnership. Those will be ongoing and nothing is in place yet.”
He also mentioned that Planning Commission members asked the applicant about the use of the restaurant and beer hall areas. “Another question that was asked is there the ability to utilize their restaurant and beer hall and not necessarily play pickleball,” he said. “That is the case for this development.”
Applicant Patrick Daly, vice president of real estate development with Ryan Companies, said the development was the completion of Ryan finishing up the Grove development area.
“It really presents the community with a unique opportunity to bring a new business, a new concept, and a new amenity to this part of town,” he said.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she was excited about the development. “I’ve already had a few residents ask me about it,” she said. “And then to have that entertainment and food element to it, I think is really great.”
Councilor Kristy Barnett agreed, adding she felt it would be an attraction to the city.
