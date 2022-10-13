MGCC10-3.jpg

(Graphic courtesy of city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for the Rush Hollow proposed project at its Oct. 3 meeting. The project would bring 527 housing units to the northwest corner of the city off of the redesigned intersection of Maple Grove Parkway and Territorial Road.

At its Oct. 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council discussed a concept and development plan for the Rush Hollow development.

The project is proposed for the northwestern part of the city at the redesigned intersection of Territorial Road and Maple Grove Parkway. County Road 81 would be situated immediately south.

