The Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for the Rush Hollow proposed project at its Oct. 3 meeting. The project would bring 527 housing units to the northwest corner of the city off of the redesigned intersection of Maple Grove Parkway and Territorial Road.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council discussed a concept and development plan for the Rush Hollow development.
The project is proposed for the northwestern part of the city at the redesigned intersection of Territorial Road and Maple Grove Parkway. County Road 81 would be situated immediately south.
The 161-acre Rush Hollow development would include 230 single-family detached homes, 217 attached townhomes, six senior twin units and 74 senior cooperative living units.
This item was before the City Council on Sept. 6, but the council tabled action and asked the developer, Pulte Homes, to come back with changes.
Planning Director Peter Vickerman on Oct. 3 said the biggest change to the plan is there are fewer 50-foot wide lots (now 60 lots instead of 94). “Pulte has also noted that they are going to be targeting those villa homes, targeted to 55-plus,” he said.
There would be an increase in the number of 65-foot wide lots from 78 to 90, and the number of 75-foot/80-foot wide lots from 67 to 80.
A third access to the development has been added onto Territorial Road.
An amenity area in the center of the 50-wide lots, south of Territorial Road has been changed from a tot lot to a fire pit.
The City Council had a few additional questions.
Councilor Phil Leith asked if the villas would have different exterior options. Vickerman said they would.
“In between the 50-foot lots, how much [space] is there,” Councilor Karen Jaeger asked. Vickerman said there would be at least 10 feet between homes.
Members of the council also provided comments on the proposed project.
Councilor Judy Hanson thanked Pulte Homes and city staff for coming back with the changes. “I appreciate the added access,” she said. “I was really concerned about that.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said he felt this was a better plan. “I do not think the neighborhood would have enjoyed the single access point,” he added.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said she was happy as well about the additional access. “However, I am still not happy about the fact that we have 60 50-foot lots when we’ve made other developers go to up to 65 feet,” she said. “I feel like we’ve had a standard and we’re not holding this developer to that. I think we need to figure out what our standard is.”
The council approved 3-2 the concept and development plan for the Rush Hollow project. Part of the approval has the applicant adding more landscaping along Territorial Road in the rear yards of the detached homes.
Councilors Jaeger and Barnett voted against.
Other
In other action, the council:
RECOGNIZED Rob Pearson for his 37-plus years of service to the Maple Grove Fire Department.
SWORN in new police officers Ben Buchin, Trent Mitchell, Flavio Becerra, Conor Wollenzien and Sgt. Keith Stuart.
PROCLAIMED October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city.
ACCEPTED donations of $700 to the police department and $700 to the fire department from Maple Grove residents Scott and Maureen O’Brien.
ACCEPTED a donation of 33 AEDs from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to the Center for Resuscitation Medicine for the replacement of 33 AEDs in police vehicles.
ACCEPTED a donation of $940 for the Maple Grove Police Department’s K-9 program from Jack, Liam and Kris Henry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.