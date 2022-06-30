At the June 20 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council allowed for public comment on the police department’s draft drone policy.
Maple Grove Police Commander Adam Lindquist said a press release for an unmanned aerial system (drone) draft policy was posted on the department’s Facebook page. The post invited the public to view the draft policy and provide online comments between May 25 and June 8.
“There were a total of 16 direct comments,” he said. “Additionally, we received four comments by email and one from a vendor.”
Comments on Facebook ranged from those not in favor, to those asking why the department needs drones, and those in support.
An email comment (from Kristin Erickson) stated the drone policy was a huge invasion of privacy and that government agencies should not be allowed to use these in residential areas.
The drones have been used across the country to help look for missing people, document crime scenes and other uses, according to Lindquist.
He said, “A couple of main things Maple Grove’s going to utilize this for, I’ll just highlight two of them tonight, that would be the assistance on the recovery of lost, missing or vulnerable persons and to conduct a threat assessment in anticipation of a specific event.”
The officers using the drones will be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The department would be retaining video based on state statute.
The council then accepted the public comment and opened up time for additional comments.
Rep. Kristin Robbins, who spoke as a Maple Grove resident, said she had some concerns, especially the facial recognition technology. Councilor Judy Hanson said in regards to the policy and the use of facial recognition, it is prohibited. Lindquist added that a warrant would be needed. Mayor Mark Steffenson asked if the drone that would be purchased would have the facial recognition ability. Lindquist said the drones would not have that capability.
“I would just encourage council before adopting this, to have further examination of some of the aspects of this,” Robbins said. “Especially with how broad it is for public events surveillance or for training and public relations purposes. I think there are some of those exceptions that could be narrowed.”
She did say she supports the use of drones, but wants to make sure the technology is used in the most narrow way.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked how many times Maple Grove police have used other area departments’ drones. Lindquist said the department has used drones from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Plymouth Police Department in cases of missing and vulnerable persons where “time is of the essence.”
Police Chief Eric Werner said that state statute only requires the department to take public comments at a council meeting, but the department decided to allow for comments on social media. This allowed the department to “get a greater communication out to the public so we could hear the comments,” he said.
Now that the public commenting period is over, the police department will take the feedback it has received and make adjustments to the policy if possible. “Then will we review that with legal, and then that would be an internal administrative promulgation of the policy within the police department,” he said.
Mayor Steffenson asked, “So by state statute, we don’t have to approve the policy?”
Werner said that was correct.
