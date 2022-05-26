The 2021 Maple Grove Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Poster Contest grand prize winner is Claire Riem from Rush Creek Elementary School. Shown is her winning poster. This year’s theme was “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
The Maple Grove City Council May 16 recognized the 2021 grand prize winner of the annual fire prevention poster contest.
In October, the Maple Grove Fire Department invites all fourth graders attending a school located in the city to participate in the fire safety poster contest. This year’s theme was “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” The contest is sponsored by the Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association and the National Fire Sprinkler Association.
This year’s grand prize poster contest winner is Claire Riem from Rush Creek Elementary School.
Deputy Chief of Prevention Patrick Farrens said the department has been participating in the contest since 1976.
The grand prize winner is selected from all the entries and they received a traveling trophy for their school, a $25 check, a ride to school on a fire truck, lunch with firefighters, and recognition at a council meeting.
Claire’s poster was also entered into the statewide contest. “She won third place in the statewide contest,” Farrens said. “She gets another $25.”
He added the contest made Claire and her family have a conversation about smoke alarms.
