An Otsego man has been sentenced in a case involving an undercover prostitution case.
Miguel Sanchez-Ixcolin, 26, was charged this summer with prostitution with the intent to hire someone between the ages of 13 and 16.
He pleaded guilty to the charge against him in September and was sentenced Dec. 7 to 60 days in the Hennepin County workhouse. Sanchez-Ixcolin has a one-day credit for time served. He begins serving his time after the new year.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 2, officers from several jurisdictions, including Maple Grove police, were conducting a joint operation investigating the possible electronic solicitation of minors. Officers placed numerous advertisements in online publications known to be used by individuals engaged in prostitution.
An individual responding to ads was Sanchez-Ixcolin, according to the complaint. He engaged in text conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.
According to the complaint, Sanchez-Ixcolin spoke with the undercover officer about services and agreed to a price and where to meet. He drove to the location and was apprehended by officers. His phone was confirmed by officers to have been the phones texting the undercover officer, according to the complaint.
As part of Sanchez-Ixcolin’s sentencing, he has several conditions he must adhere to. Some of those include attending a sex offender program, having no contact with children in certain circumstances, having no access to the internet without probation officer’s approval and being in contact with the probation officer.
