Rodney Velho, 45, of Minneapolis has been sentenced in the death of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, who he shot and killed as he dropped off the couple’s two children for a scheduled visit in Maple Grove in April 2020.
Velho pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kevin Logan, Jr. on April 26. On May 10, Velho was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with a credit of 96 days served.
Part of his conditions include Velho not possession firearms, ammunition or explosives. He also has a lifetime ban on possessing and transporting firearms and ammunition.
According to the criminal complaint, in April 2020, Velho and his girlfriend were celebrating her birthday at her apartment in Maple Grove. At some point, she told Velho that Logan would be dropping the children off for a scheduled visitation.
The complaint also stated Velho admitted that he got into an argument with Logan and during the argument, both men said they had guns. Velho thought Logan might retrieve his gun, so he shot him. Police arrested Velho in the parking lot, according to the complaint.
