Michael Edmund Richmond, 35, from Buffalo was sentenced on July 7 for one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint, Richmond was also sentenced in Wright County on Oct. 26, 2022, with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments