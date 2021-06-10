A Brooklyn Park man charged with underage prostitution earlier this year has pleaded guilty.
Bruce Pinney, 70, was charged with one count of prostitution-hiring/agreeing to hire an individual believing to be between the ages of 13 or 16 to engage in sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to the charge on May 19.
According to the criminal complaint, the Maple Grove Police Department was conducting an investigation of possible electronic solicitation of minors. “Officers placed numerous advertisements in online publications known to be used by individuals engaging in prostitution,” the complaint said.
One of those individuals responding to the ads was allegedly Pinney, who engaged in a text conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The complaint states, Pinney and the undercover officer exchanged information relating to their future encounter. “The officer later told [Pinney] she was under 20 and asked if 15 was okay,” the complaint said. Pinney said it was fine.
According to the complaint, Pinney and the undercover officer agreed on money and a time and place to meet. “[Pinney] went to a park in Maple Grove as instructed by the officer, was arrested, and was positively identified,” the complaint said. “Officer also called the phone the text messages originated from and determined it was the phone found on [Pinney.]”
In a post-Miranda statement, Pinney admitted to texting with a person who said she was 15 and he agreed to pay for sex.
Sentencing is July 19.
If convicted, Pinney could face 10 years in prison for this felony charge and/or a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.