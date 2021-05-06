A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend as he dropped off the couple’s two children for a scheduled visit in Maple Grove, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Rodney Velho, 45, pleaded guilty April 26 to intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of When 31-year-old Kevin Logan, Jr. Velho is sentenced May 10, he is expected to receive a sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the attorney’s office. A threats of violence case against Velho was dropped as part of the agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, in April 2020, Velho and his girlfriend were celebrating her birthday at her apartment in Maple Grove. At some point, she told Velho that Logan would be dropping the children off for a scheduled visitation.
Surveillance video showed Logan arriving with two children just before 6 p.m. and a witness in the home said the mother introduced Velho and Logan to each other and they shook hands, the complaint stated.
At an April 26 hearing before Hennepin County District Court Judge Martha Holton Dimick, Velho admitted that he later got into an argument with Logan and during the argument, both men said they had guns. Velho thought Logan might retrieve his gun, so he shot him, even though he never saw a gun. Logan fell backward and Velho admitted he moved towards the fallen man, stood over him and purposefully fired two more times while Logan laid on the floor, unarmed.
A woman called the police and Velho fled the scene, according to the complaint. Surveillance video showed him coming out of the apartment building at 7:10 p.m. Police arrested Velho in the parking lot, according to the complaint.
