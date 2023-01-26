On Dec. 29, 2022, Jeremiah Quan Turner was arrested in Medina on two charges of second-degree murder. One of the charges of murder is with intent and no premeditation. The other charge of murder is without intent while committing a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Medina Police officers were dispatched to a residence in Medina at 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 29 on a medical emergency call. On arrival, officers found an adult female, the victim, unconscious and not breathing.
Paramedics and police attempted resuscitation but the victim died in the hospital. Turner, the romantic partner of the victim, was the person who called 911.
Medina Police officers stated that he provided conflicting information on what happened to the victim. Turner originally told paramedics and police that the victim had been in a car accident, according to the complaint.
The criminal complaint said that officers examined the cars at the residence and found no damage. Medina Police obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Officers found blood in the main living area, kitchen, main bedroom, and the shower. According to the criminal complaint, Medina Police found a household item with blood on it.
The victim’s two children were at the residence at the time. Medina Police officers stated that they spoke to the older child. The witness reported that Turner and the victim had arrived home that day.
According to the complaint, the witness, the victim was injured and bleeding. Turner took the witness’s phone away while Turner and the victim were arguing.
The witness said that Turner was hitting the victim with a household item, the complaint stated. She heard Turner take the victim to the bathroom and the shower turn on.
The complaint stated, the witness said she heard Turner tell paramedics that the victim was in a car accident and that the victim wanted Turner to bring her back to her house.
The witness stated that her mother was at the house the entire time. According to the criminal complaint, an autopsy was performed and determined the victims cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma or complications from blunt force trauma.
As of press time, Turner was in police custody with bail set at $1 million. His next court date is set for Jan. 30.
If convicted, he could face up to 80 years in jail for both felony charges.
