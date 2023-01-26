On Dec. 29, 2022, Jeremiah Quan Turner was arrested in Medina on two charges of second-degree murder. One of the charges of murder is with intent and no premeditation. The other charge of murder is without intent while committing a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Medina Police officers were dispatched to a residence in Medina at 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 29 on a medical emergency call. On arrival, officers found an adult female, the victim, unconscious and not breathing.

