A Blaine man is charged with leaving a gun in a Portillo’s bathroom in Maple Grove in March.

Dennis Elliot Worre, 78, is charged with gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms.

According to the complaint filed in Hennepin County, Maple Grove police responded to a report of a gun found in a bathroom at the Portillo’s on Elm Creek Boulevard North.

An employee found the gun on a toilet paper holder in a stall in the men’s bathroom, charges say.

An officer took the gun to the police department.

Worre reportedly called the police department to claim the gun and asked how he could retrieve it. He allegedly admitted he knew how dangerous it could be to leave a gun in a public bathroom.

If convicted, Worre could face up to a year in prison or a $3,000 fine.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments