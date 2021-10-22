Special Forces Lt. Col. Shawn Alderman (retired), a doctor and the founder of the Magnus Veterans Foundation in Dayton, threw a strike at Target Field on Sept. 28.
The ceremonial first pitch didn’t exactly hit the strike zone, but it put Magnus Veterans Foundation front and center for Twins fans who came out to see their team win 3-2.
“Every time we get out in front of people it’s a chance we’re going to connect with another veteran or a potential donor,” Alderman said. “We need sponsors to be able to do what we do for veterans and their families.”
The Magnus program and its wellness clinic overlooks Diamond Lake in Dayton. The wellness center opened on June 1 to help veterans heal from the toll being in the armed services can take.
Alderman spent 31 years in the Army as a special forces soldier and medic. During his last years in the service, he participated in an initiative to help special forces in the Middle East in a more holistic way that incorporated physical and mental health with social and spiritual practices.
“I saw this thing work,” Alderman. “I saw it take guys with horrible PTSD and make them well again. I saw families that were on the verge of imploding come back together again.”
After he retired, Alderman wanted to create a similar program for veterans and their families. On land donated by his aunt, this first-of-its-kind wellness campus is offered be free of charge to its members.
“This is a one-stop-shop for all things health and performance for our veterans and their families,” Alderman said.
To learn more about it, see a Star News article from November 2020 here: https://bit.ly/3bWzF1x.
Yellow Ribbon group to host free dinner for active duty, reservists, veterans and families
The Magnus Veterans Foundation has been asked to share its story with local veterans and active duty military.
Elk River Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is hosting a free Military Appreciation Dinner 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. in Elk River.
The free meal is for U.S. active duty, reservists, National Guard, military veterans and retirees and their families who reside in the greater Elk River community.
The featured speaker is Alderman.
Reservations are required; RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 4, by calling or texting 763-528-0646.
Jim Boyle is the editor of the Elk River Star News.
