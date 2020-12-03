Due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not travel across the upper Midwest this year on its mission of hunger relief. The train’s traditional stop in Loretto will be put on hold until 2021,
Loretto was hoping to still offer a fun holiday festivity, but due to the governor's executive order the Loretto Keep the Spirit Holiday Train Food Parade has been canceled. The event was supposed to be Dec. 12.
CP Rail will host a virtual Holiday Train Concert at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Serena Ryder and The Trews are headlining CP’s 2020 “Holiday Train at Home” concert with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott
Grab hot chocolate or cider and watch:
• Serena Ryder, an artist known for her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances. She has received numerous accolades, including six prestigious JUNO Awards, a MuchMusic Video Award for Stompa, and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music – Original Song.
• The Trews, whose multiple radio hits are drawn from six scorching studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective. The Trews are a prolific, electrifying, and innovative rock band, a fact corroborated by onetime stage-mates the Rolling Stones, Weezer, and Bruce Springsteen.
• Recording artist JoJo Mason, who showcases dynamic, relatable layers of relationships through his sparkling vocals and larger than life, vibrant personality. He has five Top 10 tracks under his belt and is a two-time nominee for the Canadian Country Music Rising Star Award.
• Logan Staats, whose haunting and distinct voice has won him multiple opportunities to share the stage with acts like Buffy Sainte-Marie, Keith Secola and Mumford and Sons, to name a few. Forever a student of great music, Staats enjoys jamming, collaborating and learning from his contemporaries and other recording artists.
• Kelly Prescott, a third generation singer/songwriter on both sides of her family. She grew up between a tour bus and a world-class recording studio, her childhood steeped in traditional country music.
She said, “This virtual concert will raise money, food and awareness for food banks across North America. The need is greater than ever, so let’s all come together virtually to help out our neighbors in need.”
