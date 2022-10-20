Jeff Leuer, fire chief in Loretto for the last 13 years, this week was named Fire Officer of the Year in Minnesota.

The award is to be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association conference in Duluth.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments