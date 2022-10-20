Jeff Leuer, fire chief in Loretto for the last 13 years, this week was named Fire Officer of the Year in Minnesota.
The award is to be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association conference in Duluth.
The honor, Leuer said, was “very much a surprise.”
He added, “I had no idea I was nominated and no idea it was coming. I was shocked. It’s quite an honor.”
Brooklyn Park Fire Chief T. John Cunningham, president of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association, said Leuer was nominated by his peers based on his service and commitment to their organization and his commitment to furthering firefighters’ mission in the state.
“I know Jeff from having worked with him while I’ve been in Brooklyn Park,” Cunningham said. “I can attest to how dedicated to public service he is, and how instrumental he has been in furthering the organization and helping firefighters. He’s done so much for the entire fire service. I received a very full bundle of information supporting his nomination. It speaks volumes for how he is as a person.”
The honor is the highest bestowed by his organization, Cunningham said. “It’s a very competitive process; there’s a very intensive vetting process,” he said. “Jeff was pretty speechless when I called him on the phone and told him about it.”
Leuer does his job as fire chief of the paid-on-call department in addition to his occupation as Loretto’s director of Public Works for the last 18 years.
“I split the job, and it balances out pretty well,” Leuer said. “I’m pretty fortunate. I’ve got a great administrative assistant, Brittany Jochum, who handles a lot of the day-to-day operations. I can’t say enough about her.”
The city has 30 firefighters who come from all five of the cities the department serves: Loretto, Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, and Medina.
The department averages 250 calls a year, according to Leuer, and he responds to between 85% and 90% of those calls.
Leuer has been a member of the Loretto Fire Department since 1993. “When we moved to Loretto, the city’s fire chief at the time lived a few doors down from me,” Leuer said. “He stopped at my house from time to time, to ask me to join the fire department.”
Members of the fire department elect their chief, according to Leuer, who has served in that capacity for 14 years. He said he has the second-longest tenure as chief in that department.
“There have been a lot of good leaders before me who inspired me,” he said. “There are many other firefighters I’ve worked with in Hennepin County who have been huge mentors and inspiration.”
He notes that every call the fire department receives is different. “We train a lot for what the next incident could be when that pager goes off,” Leuer said. “We’ve had some very large fires, both commercial and residential.”
One of the most memorable was a house explosion in Corcoran that occurred when Leuer was assistant chief. “That was one of the most memorable incidents in my career,” he said. “There was a fatality.”
A native of Plymouth, Leuer is a 1979 graduate of Wayzata High School. He and his wife of 36 years, Trisha, are the parents of a son who has been a Loretto firefighter for the last 10 years, and a daughter who is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
“There’s nothing cooler than being on the fire department with your own son or daughter,” Leuer said. “It’s been pretty neat seeing my son grow as a firefighter.”
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Minnesota has 725 registered fire departments comprised of an estimated 20,000 firefighters, 97% of whom are volunteer or on-call firefighters.
