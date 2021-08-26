For the last 33 years, Todd Tuominen has been a staple in the Champlin engineering department. But on July 31, Tuominen retired after working over three decades for the city and overseeing many of its crucial projects.
He began his engineering career working for the city of Brooklyn Park’s engineering department from 1980 to 1987. After seven years there, he was courted by the city of Champlin to work on their engineering team and since 1988, the rest is history.
During his time in Champlin, Tuominen has helped manage several public and private development projects, including the MPCA Permit Program. He also served as Champlin’s representative in both the West Mississippi and Elm Creek Watershed Management Organizations, as well as technical advisor to the Environmental Resources Commission. Tuominen worked closely with MNDOT during the Mississippi River Bridge construction and four-lane expansion of Highway 169.
Along with road projects, Tuominen headed up many water quality projects as well. These include the restoration of the Elm Creek Dam, Jefferson Highway Bridge, and Mill Pond, and creating trails and access around the Mill Pond. During the project construction process, Tuominen was essential in finalizing funding from the state, county, and other governmental organizations.
And in 2017, Tuominen received an Engineering Award from the city, recognizing his work for Champlin.
At the July 26 council meeting, Mayor Ryan Karasek spoke briefly about Tuominen’s impact on the city for over three decades. “I’ve always been very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication you had for this city,” Karasek said. “You are an absolutely genuine person and a friend. We’re going to miss you. I’m going to miss you. On behalf of the City Council and the city of Champlin, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”
Tuominen in return thanked Karasek and the city council and staff for all the hard work they put in to help him succeed in his job. “You can’t do things alone,” Tuominen said. “I appreciate the council, [city administrator] Bret [Heitkamp], and all the residents that have shown their gratitude through my career.”
