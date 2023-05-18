Last year, a Maple Grove resident and long-time social worker at Maple Grove Middle School suffered a tragic fall that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

Joanne Wallen had COVID in January 2022. One day, she felt light-headed, fell, and suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury leaving her in a wheelchair. She has been on leave from her job since the accident.

