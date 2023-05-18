Last year, a Maple Grove resident and long-time social worker at Maple Grove Middle School suffered a tragic fall that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
Joanne Wallen had COVID in January 2022. One day, she felt light-headed, fell, and suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury leaving her in a wheelchair. She has been on leave from her job since the accident.
Before Wallen’s accident, she worked as a school social worker in the Osseo Area School District for 32 years.
She is currently undergoing physical therapy to gain more mobility back.
Career
Wallen started her career working in chemical dependency counseling with teenagers. “I found that just a little too restrictive,” she said. “I really wanted to get underneath more the reasons for why kids got into drug use.”
That is when she went back to school as an adult for undergrad and grad school to become a social worker. She had two children when she graduated from St. Thomas’ grad school.
During her 32 years in the Osseo School District, Wallen has worked with children in early childhood education through high school. She has worked the majority of her years, 18 years to be exact, at Maple Grove Middle School.
She worked with special education students with autism to ADHD to social-emotional issues. Part of her time, she worked with students with significant mental health issues.
“I used to say walking into work was like stepping on a treadmill and not stopping until I left,” she said. “But I loved it.”
Wallen said one school secretary called her the child whisperer. “Because kids could come in really angry, refusing to talk, but they would come with me and that was because I had the relationships,” she said.
Her goal as a social worker was to make sure every student left her office with something positive.
“To be home and not working and having 100% of my energy be focused on getting well, is really tough,” Wallen said. “Thank god I have a lot of friends who come by a lot and I can keep up those relationships.”
Progress
Wallen has been working to increase her mobility and independence. She has worked with a physical therapist on gaining strength in her arms, hands, legs and feet.
There have also been staffing shortages, which have delayed coverage in her care and financial hardships.
Wallen said it has taken her time to get comfortable to leave her house, even if it was just to go to physical therapy. “I still have not been in a grocery store or Target,” she said. “That’s a goal, to keep getting more comfortable going out in the community.”
Her doctors have been encouraged by her hard work so far. Wallen is currently in a fitness program getting her ready to join the ABLE program. This advanced program helped Jack Jablonski, who became well-known in the Twin Cities area after being paralyzed in a high school hockey game, regain some of his motor skills, but is not covered by insurance and comes with a $50,000 cost. That would give Wallen almost a year of programming.
Through the ABLE program, Wallen would go to therapy three times a week for a couple of hours each time. “It will be focused on getting high stimulation that will help activate my muscles,” she said. “They will do the treadmill without the electric legs that help move you. Instead, they will have therapists moving my legs and try to rebuild those patterns because I have nerves through my body. So, it’s retraining them.”
Her goal is to eventually feed herself, and brush her teeth and her hair once she can reach her arms up higher. “And even if I don’t walk, I want to get to the point where I can be transferred with a board and not need a lift,” Wallen said. “That would give me huge independence.”
Laura Winge, a Maple Grove friend, said Wallen is working like a “madwoman.”
Maple Grove friend Kate Janka added, “The determination is amazing.”
Wallen said one of the hardest things about the accident is missing picking up her grandkids from school and going to the park with them like before.
Ice cream social
There is now an opportunity for those who have been impacted by Wallen’s help to give back to her.
Wallen went to Delano High School and has kept up those friendships. “I have a group of friends who are pretty active and supportive,” she said.
These high school friends and her Maple Grove friends have brainstormed ideas on how to help Wallen enter into the ABLE program and help pay for the costs.
Winge, Janka, the Delano friends and others came up with the idea for an ice cream social.
“Our team got together months ago to talk about a fundraiser for Joanne to take part in the program,” Janka said. They decided on creating a GoFundMe with a social event.
Janka said, “We threw out a bunch of ideas and landed on the ice cream social. We are really looking forward to it.”
All friends, former co-workers, past students and others are invited to come to the ice cream social to thank Wallen for her years of dedication and service to the community and help her get into the physical therapy program.
“This is a way for people who may have worked with Joanne over the years or students to just have an opportunity for them to come and be able to say hello,” Winge said.
The ice cream social will take place Sunday, May 21, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center in the Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove. There will be time to visit with Wallen, have some ice cream and register for door prizes.
Those unable to attend may also donate to her GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/4nkk4twa.
Wallen hopes the ice cream social will make those wanting to visit her will feel more comfortable. She is looking forward to seeing people she hasn’t seen yet. “Also, just having a fun day with all the people there to celebrate me,” she added. “It keeps me going."
