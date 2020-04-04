Reacting to the news that healthcare professionals lack the equipment they need to protect themselves as they administer care to patients with COVID-19, several local groups have stepped up in a coordinated effort to create face masks.
Sue Hedtke, chair of Wright County Indivisible, is working with Blue Cross/Allina’s statewide call for volunteers to create face masks. Hedtke and a team o 40 volunteers, including 34 who sew, donated supplies, located resources, reached out to friends and neighbors, put together masks and provided pickup services for finished masks. The team contacted care facilities including CentraCare and Allina Health Services as well as five local nursing homes and in less than one week made more than 200 masks. The team has already had requests or more, and has also connected with other volunteer groups and individuals across Wright County and in St Cloud who were independently creating masks.
“When the virus first closed down our communities, I was overwhelmed with the feeling that I had no control over this disease, no way to help or make a difference,” Hedtke said. “When I heard about the need for face masks, I just thought, even though I can’t sew, this is something I could do to help.”
Hedtke started by reaching out to the 100-plus members of Wright County Indivisible and asking for sewing volunteers. The effort quickly spread through word-of-mouth and a social media outreach effort.
Hedtke is amazed by the generosity of the people involved.
“Many of [the volunteers] have stepped outside their comfort zones to be a part of this group effort,” Hedtke said. “I am impressed every day by how willing people are to help.”
Anyone who would like to get involved can find more information at wrightcountyindivisible.org or email WrightCountyIndivisbile@gmail.com. The group is looking for supplies or donations to help purchase supplies and they are in desperate need of 1/8- to 1/4-inch elastic straps.
It is important to note that while DIY masks are valuable and appreciated, not all masks are the same. In fact, even the masks the volunteers are creating, as much needed as they are, are not as effective as masks designed to prevent disease transmission. The most effective masks are called N95 or N99 and are in very short supply – many healthcare providers who have these masks reuse them day after day. However, the masks that are being made locally can still help to limit contamination and can be a good barrier when used with other preventative methods.
The general public can choose to wear these DYI masks as a barrier method that helps them avoid touching their mouth and prevent the spray of fluid when coughing or sneezing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “does not recommend that the general public wear N95 respirators to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions, such as hand washing, to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.”
