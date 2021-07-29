Since its inception in 2016, Main Street Farmer Eatery has been notorious for its use of fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients purchased from community businesses and farmers. The support of the community’s resources was unexpectedly returned when the pandemic hit and Jonathan Campion, the restaurant’s owner, faced a trying time.
Main Street Farmer Eatery was inspired by Campion’s 35-year journey in the culinary arts beginning as a busboy at Billy’s Lighthouse in Long Lake. After graduating from the University of St. Thomas in 1998, Campion packed two duffel bags and traveled to Poland to visit a friend. This visit lasted 15 years.
It wasn’t long until Campion opened his first café and cocktail bar in Kraków. This became the first of six restaurants and bars that he owned and operated in Poland from 1998 until 2015. It was also here that he met his wife and partner Magdalena.
INSPIRATION
Living abroad gave Campion the privilege to collaborate with chefs from various countries around the world including France, Italy, Croatia, Botswana, Mexico, and Poland. Despite each being from very different cultures, they shared specific values which continue to resonate and inspire Campion today.
“The chefs that I worked with had it in their DNA to work with fresh local ingredients,” Campion said.” In Krakow, Poland you didn’t have a lot of frozen or imported produce. You had what was available at the market and you had to be creative. When I opened my restaurant, I wanted to do this for St. Michael. I wanted my passion for fresh ingredients to translate into this area.”
At Main Street Farmer Eatery, customers can find a locally-sourced approach to modern Americana dishes with a European flair. The restaurant is also known for its whimsical cocktails inspired by Campion’s experience abroad.
Having seasonal ingredients requires the restaurant to rotate its menu seasonally, at least three times a year, keeping not only the produce fresh but the ideas fresh as well, thus creating new dining experiences for guests.
PARTNERSHIPS, employees and customers
What makes the Main Street Farmer Eatery unique is its partnerships with local businesses and farmers. Campion remains firm in his belief that buying locally is fresher, healthier, and simply better tasting. It also supports local community businesses, and it relates the community to itself.
When COVID-19 made its way to Minnesota, things took a devastating turn for the Eatery. The restaurant went from 80 employees down to a mere eight. Today, they are back up to 40 employees but with the labor shortage, they haven’t been able to get back to full occupancy.
“It was really horrible at times, extremely draining physically, emotionally and spiritually,” said Campion. “The support of the community provided our team with the inspiration and motivation we needed to keep working and provide the best possible dining experience to the community during unprecedented times.”
During the pandemic, there was curbside pick-up and limited dine-in-seating, but customers were extremely generous with tips and patient with the constant changes and restrictions.
“Our guests were just as determined as we were about getting through the unimaginable,” said Campion. “We were all eager to get back to some type of new normal where we could sit down together with our families and friends and celebrate.”
It was also Campion’s loyal and relentless team that helped the restaurant through a difficult time. Operating managers, Katelyn Zoellner and Tony Tims and new Head Chef Zakk Smith stuck it out and worked hard during the pandemic. Also being recognized is Isaac Garces Gomez from BK Tap Haus. He and David Downing are now doing an excellent job running the bar programs at Main Street Farmer and BK Tap Haus.
Campion also appreciates the city of St. Michael, its office staff and Economic Business Director Marc Weigle, as well as the City Council. They have been nothing but supportive of Main Street Farmer and their sister restaurant BK Tap Haus.
“We have been so fortunate to work with local residents and the friends and children of so many local families,” said Campion. “This is the foundation of a community eatery. We strive to create an environment of integrity where everyone can come together in the joy of the moment over fresh locally sourced dishes.”
He continued, “It is our hope that we can continue to be recognized as a community destination with passion for what we do, which is to create the best possible dining experience for our guests.”
The Main Street Farmer Eatery and its success story following the pandemic is a prime example of how a small community can support each other through a difficult time.
