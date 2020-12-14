2020 has been financially difficult for many. The combination of widespread layoffs, lacking stimulus funding, and a reduction in hours and capacity for most small businesses has brewed a perfect storm for food insecurity across the nation, and Wright County is no different.
So when Heather Blanchette — a local mom studying to become an elementary school teacher — needed to complete a service project for one of her special education courses, food was the first thing that popped into her mind.
“My thought process started with, ‘What do I love to do?’ Cooking was the answer, but that could not serve people at this time,” said Blanchette, noting pandemic restrictions. “And that’s when I thought of a food drive!”
Instead of tutoring a local student or volunteering at a senior center, Blanchette wanted to target a tangible problem facing her neighbors and their health. But with additional safety precautions as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, she had to get a bit creative.
“As I was planning it out, I thought, ‘There is no way that I can reach out to the community and have them dropping donations off at my door,’” she said.
Without the space or other means to collect food and personal item donations at her residence, Blanchette turned to her son’s taekwondo family at World Taekwondo Academy St. Michael-Albertville.
In charge of the STMA dojang is Master Hoth, who was equally excited to help Blanchette serve the greater community this giving season by spreading the word on social media and in his classes.
“He did not hesitate a minute to say yes,” said Blanchette.
So over the course of one week, Blanchette, Master Hoth and the gang were able to raise a whopping 383 pounds of food and other goods for the Hanover Area Food Shelf.
“The sweet volunteers there were so grateful,” Blanchette said. “And, it was so needed. The number of families they are serving is increasing.”
Even before the pandemic hit, food shelf usage has been rising within the state. The recession in 2008 indisputably resulted in skyrocketing visits, but now, over a decade later, these rates continue.
According to the grassroots organization Hunger Solutions, 2019 marked a record-high of food shelf usage in Minnesota, with 3.59 million total visits. Similarly, if food shelves across the state were open 24/7 — as inaccessible hours is one of the leading factors dissuading people from using these resources — Hunger Solutions estimates that more than six people would visit a food shelf every single minute.
That’s an estimate of 8,640 people a day.
The Hanover Area Food Shelf, which is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the first and third Monday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m., takes donations big or small. So even if you don’t have a leading master-in-charge to rally donations like Blanchette did, any contribution is appreciated.
“I know honestly that this would not have been the success it was without his help, and our taekwondo families,” said Blanchette. “Master Hoth is not just a business owner … He cares about his families and this community so much.”
Master Hoth gives all of the credit to Blanchette and the generous families that attend his classes, though.
“I thought it was very smart of Mrs. Blanchette to use our location and social media,” he said. “[I was] honored and flattered that we would be able to be a part of this service, to give back to one of our communities.”
Moving forward, Blanchette and her family plan to continue this tradition in future years.
“We have been talking for a few years now about wanting to do something bigger to serve our community around the holidays,” she said. “[And] once the food drive started and we saw how generous people were being, we were inspired. This will be something we will carry on with our children for years to come.”
In the mess that has been 2020, the least we can do is continue to lean on those in our support systems, and work together like the students and families of World Taekwondo Academy. While traversing the ranks and earning new belts sure is fun, Master Hoth hopes to teach his students to be generous and caring as well as strong and fast.
“We are like a family, and we make every effort to treat one another that way. It’s really quite special to see these kids grow over the years into really solid young adults,” he said. “This is our overall goal … to help make better humans of us all.”
