Last week, local author Laura Shiff released her first book, “What I’m Feeling is Okay!” Centered around social emotional learning and teaching her son how to digest his own emotions, Shiff’s book is full of adorable illustrations from Bev Johnson and plenty of accessible information about emotional wellbeing.
Before writing children’s books, Shiff worked in schools as a teacher, then as a copywriter after her son was born. As a hands-on momma and mental health advocate, Shiff was doing everything she could to be the most supportive and loving parent possible.
“I wrote this book for my son because he was four years old, very sensitive, very big emotions, and I just started writing to him, ‘Ashton, it is okay if you’re feeling sad today, it’s okay you’re feeling mad, you can feel that,’” she said. “And it sort of developed into this rhyming thing I would say to him, and I thought, alright, maybe I will get this illustrated, I can print a book off my printer and I can have this sort of pamphlet for him, and it just sort of snowballed from there.”
Shiff wasn’t able to promote her book in the traditional manner, holding drive-through “Very COVID Book Launch” events and relying on the online sphere to pull in pre-sale purchases. She had masks made, stickers designed, and all sorts of other promo materials to help push the book to parents, teachers, therapists, caregivers and the like.
Shiff said her book focuses not only on the external impact of emotions, but the physical parts too.
“It’s helping kids figure it out on a deeper level what those emotions mean, how it makes their body feel, and then telling them that it is okay,” she said. “You don’t have to be scared of being sad.”
As part of the ‘suck it up’ generation, Shiff recognizes how important it is to not only have emotions explained, but also validated from a young age.
“I was that kid in kindergarten, first grade, scared to go to school but I didn’t know what that feeling was,” she says. “Now it’s like, duh, that was anxiety, but back then, it was just ‘Oh, I don’t feel good, my stomach hurts.’”
After a busy year of planning, prepping and premiering her book, Shiff’s gears are still turning. She doesn’t plan on hanging up her writing boots anytime soon, with potential plans to continue the series in the works.
Folks can purchase Shiff’s book on her website at laurashiff.com. Teachers can also find curriculum materials to accompany the book, as written and provided by Shiff herself.
