John Klein took the mound during the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin this summer, set to throw one inning of relief. The then-Willmar Stingers hurler did what he needed to do in an exhibition game like this one: not overdo anything, but show why he was selected to be an All-Star.
As soon as he entered the dugout after throwing his only inning, Klein’s teammates told him that some guy in a white hat by the bleachers wanted to talk with him. “I was like, alright…I didn’t think anything of it,” Klein said.
That mysterious man turned out to be a scout for the Minnesota Twins, and that one inning of All-Star relief was simultaneously a tryout for a Major League Baseball organization. The scout connected with Klein’s advisor and one week later, which felt like light speed, Klein had a minor league contract offer from his hometown club.
Klein, a 2020 Osseo graduate and Brooklyn Park native, took some time to think about the crossroads of his baseball career. At the time, he had two more years of eligibility to play baseball at Minnesota State University in Mankato.
He ultimately decided to jump at this minor league offer and skip his final season of college baseball. “I went with my gut feeling to take [the offer],” he said. Klein officially announced he had signed with the Twins on Aug. 6.
Before he knew it, Klein was on a plane down to Fort Myers, Florida, where he began three days of doctor’s appointments and lab work to finalize his contract. On Aug. 8, he took the field for a round of catch with his new teammates and coaches for the first time as a member of the Florida Complex League Twins, the Rookie-level affiliate of the organization.
Making a position switch
Growing up, Klein knew his dream was to become a professional baseball player. But not as a pitcher. From 5 years old until his junior year of high school, Klein was a catcher and hitter. “Everybody thought of John Klein as a catcher,” Jennifer Klein, John’s mother said.
Ben Johnson, Osseo’s American Legion baseball head coach, was one of the first people to encourage Klein to take the mound and try it out. “Yeah sure, I might as well,” Klein, who last pitched in fourth-grade youth baseball, said at the time.
Each summer during the Legion season, Johnson loves to try different guys on the mound, just to see if they could catch lightning in a bottle. Klein, the team’s catcher, emitted sparks immediately. As a pitching infant, the radar gun clocked his fastball at anywhere from 85 to 88 miles per hour. “For someone who didn’t pitch, that was pretty decent,” Klein said.
One day at practice, Johnson, who was coaching third base at the time, looked over to the bullpen and saw Klein, new to pitching, spin a breaking ball like an experienced hurler. “That is different,” Johnson remembered thinking. “It was clear that John had significant arm talent. We were going to give him a legitimate try.”
As the summer progressed, they moved Klein around the diamond, from shortstop to pitcher to catcher. But it was Klein’s pitching that helped Osseo make the final eight that year in the annual Gopher Classic tournament. “He had pretty quick success without having a lot of practice,” Johnson said. “[His transition from catching to pitching] is pretty special. It shows how athletic he is. I stayed on him to keep [pitching].”
While he still loved catching and hitting, more and more coaches told Klein that he ought to think about switching positions. Colleges even started reaching out, inquiring about Klein’s willingness to be a full-time hurler. Klein mulled over the pros and cons of diving head-first into pitching and eventually said yes to the switch. After high school, Klein landed at Iowa Central Community College. As a pitcher. “They did a great job developing me and getting me to where I am today,” Klein said. “It was a big switch going from catching to pitching…a little hard getting used to it, but not too bad.”
Klein admitted that when he first took the mound, the strike zone looked a lot smaller than it does right now, but as time has gone on, he has noticed significant improvements in his pitching. First of all, his fastball, which started around 85-88 miles per hour, is now touching anywhere from 91-94 MPH, with good command. Along with his heater, Klein also boasts a changeup, slider, and curveball in his arsenal.
Now as a professional athlete, Klein sees physical development as his next area to improve upon. He is looking forward to working with the Twins’ training staff, spending time in the gym, and tackling the challenge.
“You can always think you’re big and strong and then you move up a whole level and you’re right back where you started,” he said.
It does help, however, that Klein stands at 6 feet, 5 inches, even though he calls himself a late bloomer for his height. Around his junior year of high school, Klein shot up from 5-foot 10 inches to 6-foot-3 inches.
Overcoming challenges
Getting where Klein is today required adversity to overcome challenges along the way. At age 2, Klein was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.
“It has helped him to have a strong work ethic,” Jennifer Klein said. “It’s been a challenge, but he’s overcome so much. He’s driven, hard-working, and will fight for what he wants. Diabetes had so much of an impact on that. He won’t settle for anything less.”
She hopes that John can be an example for other kids who battle difficult obstacles in their lives and still chase after their dreams. “I hope other kids say, ‘I want to be just like him,’” she said.
Along with his supreme work ethic, Klein is also known for his calm approach on the mound.
“He can pitch with bases loaded and no outs and you wouldn’t know it watching John,” she said. “But for us as parents, that is a whole different story. It’s a little stressful.”
Love for Osseo
After Klein graduated high school, he began playing summer ball for the Willmar Stingers in the Northwoods League. But, with one more year of eligibility for the Legion team, he wanted to come back and play whenever his schedule allowed.
In his first game back, Klein hit a pair of doubles and throughout the playoffs clubbed a few home runs. All after not swinging a bat for over a year. Oh yeah, and he tossed low 90-mile-per-hour fastballs to aid the pitching staff. That Osseo Legion squad would go on to win their first-ever state championship.
“John wanted to come back to play for his buddies,” Johnson said. “We were more than willing for him to be a part of our team. He has an overall joy when he’s playing the game.”
“There is nothing like showing up to the field every day with all your buddies and classmates and getting to enjoy the game we’ve all played growing up,” he said. “I cherish those moments.”
His favorite memory is during his sophomore year when he hit a walk-off double in a playoff game at CHS Field in St. Paul. “That was my bragging moment in baseball I guess,” he said.
Over the years, Johnson has been connected with Klein more than just on the diamond. Johnson and Klein’s parents live a block away from each other, and Johnson often saw Klein running around the neighborhood and working out with buddies in his garage with homemade weights from Home Depot supplies.
Johnson and Klein have built a foundation of trust over the years, to where Klein now reaches out to Johnson once a week or so to catch up and ask him for advice, including the decision to play in the minor leagues.
“He is willing to reach out to others for help,” Johnson said. “You don’t see that very often in talented players.”
On each step of the journey, Klein is thankful for the support staff that has been with him, always on his side. “[My coaches and parents] have been unreal,” Klein said. “They’ve helped guide me and have given me advice. They’ve always been a backbone to throw ideas at.”
“Ben [Johnson] and [varsity head coach] Joe [Lavin] were such a big influence on John,” Jennifer Klein said.
Klein is the first Osseo alumni to become a professional baseball player since Tom Windle, a 2010 graduate who was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2013.
“It’s something we haven’t had in a long time,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see this process for John.”
Johnson knows whichever team Klein is on, that squad will be getting a guy who will give it his all. “You’re getting a kid who is going to put his head down and work,” he said. “He is focused on one pitch at a time.”
Dream turned reality
Klein’s long-term goal is like that of all minor league players. “The end goal is to make it all the way to the big leagues,” he said. “We’ll see how far I can make it.”
Realistically, however, Klein is hoping to rise from Rookie Ball to Low-A, which is also headquartered in Fort Myers, if all goes well, in the next year or two. In the meantime, Fort Myers is his new home. Klein stays in a hotel-style building where all the players live, fitted with a downstairs cafeteria.
“We don’t really have to take care of any cooking,” Klein said.
But the biggest change from his time in Minnesota is the weather. Scratch that, just the heat and humidity. “Right in the morning, the heat hits you in the face,” Klein said. With humidity, the feels-like temperature often rises above 100 degrees, which provokes trainers to remind the players to drink water, sleep and be more intentional to take care of themselves.
Slowly but surely, Klein is getting adjusted to his Florida residence. However, the reality of being a professional baseball player for the Minnesota Twins still needs time to set in. Klein’s room in his Brooklyn Park home is filled with Twins gear. His walls are dotted with photographs from the two World Series victories in 1987 and 1991 and ‘Homer Hankies.’
Needless to say, this is Klein’s dream come true. “There is nothing better for John than playing for his home state,” Jennifer Klein said. “We’re so proud of John…It’s still surreal. It’s a one-in-a-billion chance and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“It’s still crazy…It just doesn’t feel real,” Klein said. “Ever since I was a kid, I have been dreaming of this and now it’s a reality. It’s unbelievable.”
