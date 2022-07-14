Lisa Jost chosen as Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal

A familiar face will be front and center during the Maple Grove Days Parade, Thursday, July 14. This year’s parade grand marshal is Lisa Jost, former Maple Grove Community Center manager who retired in February after holding that position for 26 years.
“I feel very honored to be the Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal,” she said.
Career
Jost began her 37-year career in parks and recreation with the city of Rosemount. She worked in the city’s Parks and Recreation department for about 11 years before coming to the city of Maple Grove.
On Jan. 8, 1996, she became community center manager for Maple Grove, a position she has held for 26 years.
When started with the city, the Maple Grove Community Center wasn’t there. The building’s construction began in the spring of 1996, according to Jost. The ice arena opened Dec. 31, 1996, followed by a phased opening of the meeting rooms and indoor playground the summer following (June/July), and ending with the pool opening in October 1997.
During her time with the city, Jost worked with customers, promoting the facility, project management and planning for the future.
She also helped support other projects such as Town Green Park and other projects within the Parks and Recreation Department.
The most memorable moment of her career happened in 2005, when President George W. Bush visited the community center. Jost said city staff was informed 7 to 10 days before President Bush’s visit. The staff at the community center worked to turn the gym into an auditorium, and at the same time, the building and grounds were spruced up.
“It was a great honor to host the leader of our country at the Maple Grove Community Center,” she said.
Grand marshal honor
When Jost was asked to be this year’s Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal, she said she was all kinds of emotions. “I was shocked, surprised, excited and humbled when I was asked,” she said.
She said she worked with the Maple Grove Days celebration at the ground level since the community center opened 25 years ago. Now, Jost said she has the opportunity to experience the community spirit from a whole new perspective.
Jost added that being able to recognize the community center’s 25th anniversary is important to her. “Being able to recognize the facility that has become the ‘Heart of the Community,’ a gathering place for millions of people is very special for me,” she said.
She added that serving the community was something she put her heart and soul into.
“I feel very honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal for the Maple Grove Days parade,” she said. “I feel I am being recognized for just ‘doing my job,’ especially during the 25th anniversary of the Maple Grove Community Center.”
Jost does not take this honor lightly. “There are so many people in Maple Grove doing good things for the community and other leaders who deserve this kind of recognition,” she said. “I felt humbled and privileged for being selected for just doing my job during the past 26 years.”
See Jost at the parade, behind the emergency vehicles during the parade July 14. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs along 89th Avenue, from Zachary Lane to Elm Creek Boulevard.
