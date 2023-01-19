Lincoln View Apartments will provide affordable housing in St. Michael

(Photo courtesy of the city of St. Michael)

The St. Michael City Council approved the development plans for the Lincoln View Estates apartments at its Jan. 10 meeting. Here is a rendering of what Lincoln View Estates would look like.

At the St. Michael City Council meeting on Jan. 10, the council discussed plans for building the Lincoln View Estates on the southwest corner of Lincoln Drive and Hillcrest Drive. The apartment would have 128 units and be a three-stories in height.

The building is planned to have underground garage parking, a fitness room, a package room, and a community room. The apartment building will be built on 5.82 acres.

