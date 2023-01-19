Lincoln View Apartments will provide affordable housing in St. Michael

At the St. Michael City Council meeting on Jan. 10, the council discussed plans for building the Lincoln View Estates on the southwest corner of Lincoln Drive and Hillcrest Drive. The apartment would have 128 units and be a three-stories in height.
The building is planned to have underground garage parking, a fitness room, a package room, and a community room. The apartment building will be built on 5.82 acres.
The apartment is said to be affordable units. The rent range is estimated to be between $1,400 to $2,500 depending on the unit.
One concern discussed by the council was access to the building in case of a fire. Marc Weigle, Community Development Director of St. Michael, addressed this with revised plans that were provided to the council.
The updated plans would allow fire access on the backside of the building so that a fire truck would be able to get closer if there was a fire on that side of the building.
The City Council also expressed concerns about how close the apartment building will be to single-family homes to the west of the site.
“Was there any discussion of removing a little bit of the surface parking to shift the building further east away from the residents that are there?” asked City Councilor Ryan Gleason.
Weigle stated that they already removed two stalls in each row of surface parking from the plans and that they may be able to remove some more of the parking spaces. However, a concern with removing more parking spaces is garage access.
The lot needs to have enough space for the driveway leading to the garage and removing more parking could make it too steep.
City Council member Joe Hagerty asked for reassurance about there being no major changes to the building plans.
The applicant for Lincoln View Estates Steve Fisher, of Arrow Companies, addressed the council’s worries about the apartments.
“Our financing is such that we need to achieve $1.80 per square foot of rent to make this project work. The studies that we’ve done of rent in the area and vacancy rates, we’re very confident we can achieve those rents,” said Fisher.
Fisher said the apartments would be beneficial to millennials who don’t want to own a house or can’t afford to. He also stated there’s a shortage of affordable housing in general.
Arrow Companies recently completed an apartment building in Maple Grove. The building was full in less than two months.
Fisher also discussed plans for the Colonial Mall across the street from the property. Arrow Companies manages Colonial Mall.
Jeff Benzinger, a land developer, home builder, and a real estate investor recently acquired the mall. He spoke to the council via Zoom.
Benzinger wants to bring in national tenants and restaurants to the Colonial Mall to revitalize the mall. Council member Gleason asked about the traffic in the area during the future construction of the apartment building.
“Lincoln Drive is one of our quicker roadways. We have available capacity on that roadway. From an engineering standpoint, the trips generated from these units are not to the point that I would be concerned that our roadways in this area would be too congested,” said St. Michael City Engineer Nick Preisler.
Construction of the apartment is estimated to take 14 months once the process starts.
The council approved the development plans for the apartments, 3-2. Hamilton and Wettschreck voted against. Hamilton and Wettschreck stated that they thought that other apartment projects in St. Michael should be finished first before considering building more.
